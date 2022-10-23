This week’s column involves a topic that’s definitely a tough one to tackle, but I felt it needed to be shared with the best of my ability.
By the time you reach my age and older, it’s inevitable that you will have lost someone you love. It’s more likely the case you will have lost several people you love.
It could be a grandparent or great-grandparent where you just realized it was their time to go. Or it could have been a passing that completely caught you off-guard.
I’ve certainly experienced my fair share of the former, but only twice really have I been forced to deal with the latter.
Only twice did I experience a loss where I just really could not believe it was real.
The first time was in high school when a friend of mine died in a car wreck.
I remember being at my dad’s apartment when I got a call and first started hearing about the news.
Then I immediately called my best friend who was her first cousin.
He confirmed what I had heard, and I just could not believe it.
All three of us were big wrestling fans, and it was only just a little while before that that we were all over at her house watching a WWF pay-per-view.
That house was also just minutes away from the house I grew up in and I remember going there to play and visit when I was little.
Still to this day, I wish I could have had just one more chance to let her know what a great friend she was and what a great example she always set as a Christian.
Fast forward to just six weeks ago, and I was left in shock once again by losing someone who passed away suddenly.
She was the best friend of my sisters from way back in high school, and had really become a part of the family ever since then. She was often like another big sister or cousin to me whenever she was around.
We had actually just spent some time with her back in the spring when she came along for our big family vacation in Tennessee.
As always, she was a complete joy to be around during that trip, and I’ll always remember talking to her about one of our favorite bands, the Foo Fighters, while we were getting ready to eat a big meal my mom had put together.
My first ever concert was actually seeing the Foo Fighters in Rupp Arena with her and my sisters back around 1999 or 2000.
But just this past August, I got the extremely shocking news that she had been hospitalized and that it didn’t look good for her.
She made a few improvements over that next week or so, but ultimately it would just be too much for her to take.
On September 5, 2022, she passed away with her family by her side.
I remember during the few days prior to that, I was pulling for her and praying for her so much.
Just like with my other friend, I wanted one more chance to tell her how much she meant and how much I always appreciated her.
It was just so hard to wrap my head around how we had all been with her back in the spring, and just how full of life she was and had always been.
I’m definitely thankful we all had that time together though as it’s rare for even my immediate family to all be together, much less friends and extended family.
But not only did the world lose a special person, but her little daughter also lost her mommy.
She’s entering her teenage years and that’s certainly a special time for mothers and daughters to share together. So I’ll definitely be remembering her and praying for her as she tries to move forward.
Proverbs 3:27 says, “Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of thine hand to do it.”
We often tell ourselves that families and friends only come together anymore for funerals. We don’t make time for each other when we’re all still here and healthy.
But I also think we don’t express our appreciation and give compliments enough to each other while we’re all still here. We seem to reserve those words for eulogies or for words of consoling.
My two friends will both greatly be missed. I hope somehow they both know how much they meant to me. But I definitely should have expressed that while I had the chance.
So for me, and for anyone who has taken the time to read this, I hope all of this serves as a reminder to just let our loved ones know how much they mean to you and how much they are appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.