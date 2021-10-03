Piggybacking off of last week when I discussed how COVID had affected our travel, it has certainly impacted other areas as well.
Right now, the two biggest issues that anyone seems to want to talk about are wearing masks and getting the COVID vaccine.
To lower the spread of germs, many institutions have been requiring that you wear masks when you enter the premises.
Schools and health care facilities are the biggest places that currently require masks, but other businesses and locations will at least suggest it or strongly advise it as well.
Similarly, more and more institutions have started requiring that you receive the vaccine.
Events such as concerts have been asking that you show proof of receiving the vaccine before admission. If you haven’t been vaccinated, then you must show proof of a recent negative COVID test.
There are also many employers across the country now who are starting to demand that you receive the vaccine. Some are not offering any alternatives, while others say you would have to get tested weekly if you don’t want to get vaccinated.
Of course, both of these topics have led to arguments.
Those who enforce masks and those who enforce the vaccine suggest they are trying to protect everyone while hopefully slowing down the virus.
But there are many who oppose these enforcements for a variety of reasons.
Many feel that the mandates are strictly driven by politics and are just tools being used to push a political agenda. Others feel that we might end up infected regardless and that we still need more information on these measures. And others just flat out believe that all of this is an infringement on our rights and freedoms as American citizens.
Whatever side you feel is correct, I believe all of this bickering back and forth has led to us forgetting about how blessed we still are.
I know not everyone is as fortunate as me, so I’m very thankful to have a loving family, my health, food on the table and a roof over my head.
Furthermore, if you take a look around the world, you’d see just how lucky we have it.
In some places, you aren’t allowed to do anything without a police escort. In other places, your COVID status gets tracked on your phone to let people near you know if you’re positive or negative.
That’s just the issues surrounding COVID. Nevermind the countries that would imprison you or even kill you if you were to profess your faith and relationship with God.
Maybe someday it will all be different here, but for now we can still go to church if we want to, we can invite someone to church if we want to, and we can share the gospel if we want to.
My question is, when was the last time you did any of that?
I can understand whatever side you want to take regarding this virus. But have we been so consumed by it that we’ve forgotten about Jesus and everything he’s ever done for us?
Romans 1:21 says, “Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.”
It is so easy to let the worries and distractions of this world pull us away from the things that really matter. It’s so easy to be forgetful of the blessings we’ve received and the blessings we are living in.
But no action softens the heart and encourages the spirit quite like offering thanks to our Lord and Savior.
