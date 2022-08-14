As someone who is from eastern Kentucky but now lives a couple hours away in Corbin, it has been a whirlwind of emotion for me during this disaster that has devastated the area.
It has been so sad seeing photos and reading about how much destruction the flooding has caused over these past two weeks.
Families have lost loved ones, even more people have been missing, and homes and businesses were ripped from their foundations and sent miles down the road.
What’s worse is that the people who live in that area or have recently visited the area say the photos and stories we’ve seen don’t really do it justice. However bad you think it might be right now, it is probably much, much worse.
But in these tough times, we see the absolute best of humanity. and we especially see that here in Kentucky where we’re always willing to lend a helping hand.
So while the flooding has been sad, I’ve gotten to see how our community and other communities across the state have gone above and beyond to help our neighbors to the east.
Truckloads of supplies have been loaded up by various organizations to be delivered to those in need. In addition, millions of dollars have already been donated online or via fundraisers like the Kentucky Wildcats telethon last week.
And perhaps the most amazing thing I’ve seen has been the hundreds of volunteers who have tried their best to help however they can. Many even went so far as to use their boats and equipment to help rescue those who might’ve been stranded by all of the water.
I waited until today to write this column because I knew it would be published about two weeks after the initial rain and flooding. Eastern Kentucky needs to stay fresh in our minds because the headlines and photos shared online will soon slow down. But the recovery process and the rebuilding for these folks is just getting started.
There’s no magic wand that is going to immediately turn those affected counties back to the way they were.
There’s going to be lots of cleanup for weeks and months, and then after all of that, the slow process to find some kind of normalcy will begin.
The outpouring of help has been a joy to see, though. and if you have the means to assist at all, I definitely encourage you to do so. Whether that’s by donating supplies or funds, or donating your time.
Galatians 6:2 says, “Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”
I hope by now we understand that devastation like this can happen to any of us. Sooner or later, there will be a time when we’ll all go through stressful trials.
So let’s be good neighbors and good children of God by letting our let shine and continuing to remember these families who have been left with nowhere to turn. Let’s lift them up in our prayers and continue to help them whenever we have the chance.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor of the Times-Tribune. He can be reached at bhall@thetimestribune.com
