Do you feel like we’ve all been in a bit of a spiritual rut ever since the Covid pandemic?
With so many church services either getting canceled or getting drastically changed, it has been difficult getting back into the flow of things now that we’ve gotten back to some normalcy.
Well, several of my brothers in Christ are answering the Lord’s call to try and change all of that with some prayer meetings over the next few weeks as well as a big community revival next month.
PRAYER MEETINGS
The first prayer meeting was held in August but there are two more coming up soon that everyone is invited to.
At 7 p.m. Monday, September 11, there will be a prayer meeting hosted by and held at Mountain Ash Baptist Church, located at 390 Buck Creek Road in Williamsburg.
The second prayer meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, September 25. It will be hosted by and held at Central Baptist Church, located at 201 W. 4th Street in Corbin.
HARVEST TIME REVIVAL
Then finally, all of this is leading up to the Harvest Time Revival set to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, October 1. It will be located at 4116 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin. (This is the same area where the “Honoring Our Veterans” Pow Wows have been located in recent years.)
John 14:14 tells us, “If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.”
If you are a Christian concerned about the moral and spiritual condition of our cities, counties and country, please join other prayer warriors from across the region.
Clear your schedule for all of these dates as we call out to God for a spiritual awakening in our nation.
Everyone is invited to all of these events because we all need to become prayer warriors for the sake of our children, grandchildren, and all future generations.
A special thank you to Brothers Herschel Walker, Billy Carpenter, Jimmy Logan, James Hodge and Vernon Morris for answering the call to get this into motion, and helping lead our community back to God.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
