Just like most 2-year-olds, our Jaxson loves to climb anything he can.
It was about this time last year when he really took off, climbing up playground ladders and climbing into our cars to play around.
Now he loves to climb on chairs to “help” his mama cook dinner. He loves it so much that my mom got him a toddler climbing ladder that he can push around and safely climb.
Of course that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If there’s something close by that he thinks he can climb, he will at least give it a try.
He climbs onto our bed to jump around and play. He also climbs up on the toilet seat to watch Carmen do her hair or to watch me brush my teeth.
He also tries to scare us by climbing up on the back of the couch and not worrying what would happen if he fell off the back of it.
He climbs up and down our porch steps, and will climb up a flight of stairs too. Of course, one of us will be right behind him to keep him safe.
And taking him to a restaurant or anywhere in public is always an adventure as he wants to climb all over chairs and up onto tables.
It’s certainly an adventure keeping up with little Jaxson but there’s no denying he loves to climb and be on the move.
While many of us may be past our days of climbing on chairs or climbing on the playground, there are still ladders we try to reach the top of.
In our jobs, we want to keep getting promotion after promotion until we’re the top dog in charge.
In school, we want to be among the top students in our class to earn the best degrees and receive the highest honors.
And at home, we’re always trying to make improvements to make our everyday lives more enjoyable.
For most folks, a lot of hard work and dedication is put into reaching the top of these ladders we climb. But for many others, it’s a lot of lying, cheating and stealing.
People will try to take advantage of others or just flat out be deceitful if it gets them a little bit of money faster.
We often think to ourselves that if those folks would work as hard at being honest as they do being evil, what a difference it would make.
But in reality, we all know it goes far beyond that. There is a much more important reason to be honest than to just feel good about yourself.
We should have a fear of angering God with our lies and dishonesty. God hates it when we cheat people and take the low road in an effort to get rich or to attain whatever goal it is we’re after.
2 Timothy 2:15 says, “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”
The Lord commands us to be honest in all of life’s dealings. What we earn through being honest and through God’s blessings will be more than enough for us.
Even if you have a grand scheme that no one will ever know about, God will know. So no matter what, it is far better to live with transparency and climb those ladders honestly.
