If you haven’t had the chance yet, make sure you take advantage of these last few days to enjoy Corbin’s Burger Week.
This past Tuesday, we shared all of the details on the special burgers and restaurants participating in this week’s event. We even left spaces for you to take notes to help you cast your vote for your favorite burger at corbinkytourism.com.
To quickly recap one more time, here is a list with the prices:
—Austin City Saloon: Deflation Burger $1.99 (limit 2)
—Bubby’s BBQ: BBQ Burger w/fries $8
—The Depot: Bourbon Bacon Jam Jalapeno Smash Cheeseburger w/fries $11.99
—The Icehouse: Italian Cheesy Burger w/fries $12
—M&M Rooftop Garden: Rooftop Chop $12
—Old Town Grill: The Swag Burger $7
—Scully’s: Scully’s Burger Board $12
—Si Senor: Si Senor Burger $8.50
—The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery: Banh Mi Burger $8
This is probably my favorite week in Corbin because I absolutely love a good burger. I’ve tried many Burger Week offerings over the years, and I can honestly say they have all been delicious.
So I would certainly encourage everyone to at least make a visit or two these last few days as the special week wraps up. Then while you’re there, get some sides and drinks and even some dessert if you still have room.
If anything listed above sounds a bit crazy to you, give it a whirl anyway. You might just find a new favorite dish. And if it ends up not being your thing, you’ll always have many great dining options here in our great town.
I love any chance when we as a community get to be on the same page for something, even if it’s just for a few days.
We have our local restaurants coming together to do something special for the community. And on the flip side, we as a community have the chance to show our support while enjoying some amazing food.
Once this week ends though, we don’t have to let it be the last time we all come together.
We can come together for church on Sunday to be a part of something really big and special. We can serve together and sing about God, and celebrate who He is.
God commands us to take a break from the daily grind on Sunday to rest, to praise, and to listen to Him. Our faith can grow stronger when we abandon our routine and hear what the Lord has to say.
Lastly, just like the support we can show to restaurants this week, we can make offerings to God as acts of worship. We give something of value in order to obey the Lord and to show our trust in Him.
Leviticus 23:3 says, “Six days shall work be done: but the seventh day is the sabbath of rest, an holy convocation; ye shall do no work therein: it is the sabbath of the Lord in all your dwellings.”
Events like Burger Week are a great opportunity for us to break from our routines and have a nice time together as a community. And in many ways, that’s what we get to do each and every Sunday. We break from our routines and come together as a church to praise, to worship, to fellowship, and to bring our offerings to God.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
