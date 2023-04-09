By the time you read this, my son Jaxson will have been without a pacifier for nearly three weeks.
When you consider how often he kept his “paci” in his mouth, and when you consider just how quickly he cried for it when he got upset, my wife and I certainly consider this an accomplishment and milestone for our little toddler.
In place of the pacifier, he now likes to hold random objects at all times.
For a little while, it was a plastic toy ice cream cone. After that, he loved finding random AA and AAA batteries to carry around.
Most recently, he has been obsessed with eggs which is pretty appropriate for the Easter season.
At first, he wanted real eggs that he found in our refrigerator. But of course, that never ended well as he would inevitably drop them and splatter egg yolk all over the floor.
So my wife found a set of toy eggs online that even came in their own carton, and Jaxson loved them. Of course he still makes a mess with them, but at least it’s not the type of mess that requires paper towels and scrubbing.
On top of that, we’ve discovered he likes other toy eggs as well, or really anything that is egg-shaped.
My mother-in-law got him a set of stacking dolls, or nesting dolls, and he’s been toting them around a lot lately. He seems to prefer the smaller dolls that are inside, but whichever one he finds first is what he’ll grab.
And yes, Jaxson absolutely loves chocolates that are shaped like eggs, which have been everywhere in stores the past month. He seems to like Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs the most, but he enjoys Cadbury Eggs and those Kinder Joy candies that come in an egg-shaped container.
So in his own little way, Jaxson has been ready for Easter for a while now. We’re excited to see what he’ll think of our church’s Easter egg hunt as well as his Easter basket which we will certainly fill up with eggs for him.
For children of God, eggs can be a symbol for a lot of things — not just for toddlers, but for all of us.
Eggs have shells that are meant to be broken, peeled and revealed. The shell of sin that held us down for so long became shattered by the power of Jesus Christ’s resurrection.
So when you’re coloring eggs this weekend, those pink, blue, green and purple smudges on your fingers can be a reminder of the Lord’s triumph.
Secondly, we can’t just sit around as eggs forever. We need to be hatched or else we’ll go bad. We need to break out of the grip the world holds us in, and fly into the new life that Christ’s resurrection offers to us.
John 11: 25-26 says, “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?”
Easter Sunday can be a breakout day for everyone. We celebrate our Lord and Savior breaking out of the tomb. But we can also take this opportunity to break out of whatever it is that may be holding us back and holding us down.
Happy Easter, everyone!
