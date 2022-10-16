I’ve waited years hoping this day would come, and on Tuesday I’ll finally get my wish.
On October 18, Halloween Boo Buckets will be making their return to McDonald’s Happy Meals, and I’m super excited.
Back when I was just a little tyke in the late 1980s and early 1990s, these buckets were a tradition around Halloween season at McDonald’s.
You could order a Happy Meal, and instead of your McNuggets and fries coming in a box or bag, they would be inside these cool buckets that you could take with you for trick-or-treating.
There would be three different ones you could possibly receive, and all three of them were great.
“McBoo” was a white bucket that looked like a cartoon ghost. “McPunk’n” was orange and looked like a jack-o-lantern. and “McGoblin” was green and was some sort of witch — or goblin.
They had several different variations over the years, including one year where it was just different versions of McPunk’n, but all of them were fun to collect and have for Halloween.
Since those early days, McDonald’s continued the tradition of Happy Meal buckets, but moved away from the original trio.
Most recently they had buckets with such franchises as Charlie Brown and Angry Birds. They were nice but of course did not compare to McBoo and company.
So around this time every year for the past several years, I’ve always gone to eBay to see how much the old ones are going for. I thought if I ever found one cheap enough, I’d order it. and while they’re not insanely expensive, they were always just a bit more than I wanted to pay for a Halloween bucket. Especially since before Jaxson, its only purpose would’ve been to sit on my desk.
But now that Jaxson is getting that age to go trick-or-treating, the Boo Buckets are actually coming back to McDonald’s, and all I need to pay for is a Happy Meal to get one. So the timing definitely worked out well, and thus I’m really excited for this upcoming season of fall fun.
All of us have had a moment in our lives when we needed to make a comeback as well.
It’s that sinful nature of the flesh to turn away from God and place our focus and priorities elsewhere, but the Lord always lets us turn back and welcomes us with open arms.
We can’t help but to have limits with our patience and mercy for those around us. But the patience and mercy of God, who is the ruler of all, never ever runs out.
None of us are perfect and we’ll keep making mistakes, but as long as we seek forgiveness and hand those mistakes over to the Lord, He will let us make comeback after comeback.
This is not to say we can just do as we please and let a quick five-second prayer erase all our wrongdoing. But if we truly are sorry for our mistakes, and long for a relationship with the Lord, then He will always take us back.
Malachi 3:6-7 says, “For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed. Even from the days of your fathers ye are gone away from mine ordinances, and have not kept them. Return unto me, and I will return unto you, saith the Lord of hosts. But ye said, Wherein shall we return?”
If Boo Buckets can make a comeback, then so can you! I’m certainly excited to get a Happy Meal or two… or three next week, but nothing is as exciting as having a God like ours!
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
