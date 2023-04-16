I’ve always found it fascinating how so many random sights, sounds, tastes and smells can bring back memories or feelings of nostalgia.
It could be something from 20-30 years ago or longer, but just the experience of it again can take you right back to a place in time.
As someone who is very nostalgic to begin with, it doesn’t take much to trigger my old memories and emotions. But I certainly have my fair share of things that remind me of periods of my life, different places I’ve been, and loved ones who have come and gone.
Anytime I hear a favorite song from around 1999-2002, it takes me right back to the days of my first car — cruising to places like my high school, football games, and the movie theater.
More recently, there is a particular song from a video game that takes me back to early 2020. My wife and I were getting close to having our baby, but she was the only one allowed to go in for her checkups because of Covid. So I would be in the car playing that game while waiting for her to come back.
So whenever I hear it now, it actually gets me a bit emotional because it reminds me of that excitement of having Jaxson but also how it was such a crazy time to have a baby.
For a more random one, the smell of coffee immediately takes me back to my early childhood.
Whenever I smell coffee brewing, it reminds me of when I’d wake up on a Saturday morning after spending the night at my grandparents’ house. Nanny always made us a big breakfast and always had a pot of coffee brewing in the morning.
But the actual smell of coffee itself reminds me of being back home with my mom and stepdad. My stepdad loves coffee, and almost always had a cup or Thermos in his hand. He also had a lot of coffee spilled on his clothes as well.
I was inspired to write this column this week though because the early spring brings back all types of happy memories for me.
When I walk outside and it’s sunny and around 70 degrees, I go back to a period around 1996-1998 that was a lot of fun.
The Kentucky Wildcats were in the Final Four each year during that era. So I had a memorable time watching those games and celebrating with my dad and Papaw.
After all of that, it would be time for the April Hillbilly Days festival of my hometown.
Then finally, my spring seasons would wrap up with Little League baseball fun with my old friends.
So the start of spring, or even just the feeling of spring-like weather, takes me back to the fun and excitement of that time.
I point all of this out to explain how quickly feelings can be triggered at just the sight or smell or sound of something.
As children of God’s Kingdom, I think we especially have to consider how quickly feelings can be triggered.
When your family, friends and peers think about you, do they instantly think about the great example you set and your desire to be a reflection of Jesus? Or do they instantly think about all of the sins you commit and how badly you treat people?
Thoughts and feelings get stirred up instantaneously which is why it’s so important to always consider the Lord’s will when you choose how to live your life.
Secondly, we have to consider some of our own instant thoughts and feelings about certain things.
What immediately comes to mind when someone mentions going to church on a Sunday morning?
Are you instantly excited and anxiously awaiting to enter God’s house for praise and worship? Or does it bring you instant dread knowing you have to roll out of bed and go listen to a preacher for an hour?
What about Bible study? What about prayer? What comes to mind when you think about those two things?
Does it bring you joy that you can go spend time with God like that? Or do you just not really care at all and maybe even think of all that as a chore?
Matthew 5:16 says, “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”
Our memories, thoughts and emotions about something can hit us and affect us in the fraction of a second.
What would someone’s instant thought be about you? What are your instant thoughts about spending time with God?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.