I am so happy to be serving the Corbin community doing what I love most. Writing.
Writing has been my passion since I was a young girl. I journaled about each of my days since first grade when I began putting words together on paper.
However, my journey to do what I love as my career did not come easy. I spent nearly eight years changing majors in college and waiting tables at restaurants before I knew what career would bring me the most joy.
I decided in the middle of the pandemic to go back to college at 27 years old and as a mother of two toddlers. It brought many challenges but it was the best decision I ever made.
I was all in. If I was going to sacrifice so much to chase a new career, I was going to do something I loved. I didn’t know the exact path to where I am now but I just kept doing the next thing that seemed right.
I graduated from Somerset Community College in 2020 with two associates degrees and finished my last semester as the managing editor of their college newspaper The Bridge. This was the place my passion for writing became a dream I began to chase.
A new year came right along and in 2021, I found myself attending Eastern Kentucky University. A mom going to a university sounds strange and it was. It was the next thing that seemed right and I fell more in love with writing as I studied multimedia journalism.
I no longer had a single love for writing but I fell in love with photography, social media management, design and found a deeper understanding of getting the perfect story.
EKU pushed me to get me out of my comfort zone. The journey to the end was anything but comfortable.
My last semester in college, I not only faced being a mother of two but went through a divorce, but I knew the sacrifices I had made went beyond a degree or a career. I had to keep going to provide a stable future for my two kids.
Life got messy but I kept going. In December of 2022, I walked across the stage at EKU acquiring a degree in Broadcasting and Electronic Media.
I didn’t know the next step just like moments in the past but apparently the Times-Tribune is that next step and it sure feels good.
I am learning the community of Corbin so quickly and I am beginning to fall in love hearing the stories from each of you — each one unique in their own way. My passion for chasing a story and telling the truth hopped right on over to Corbin with me. Though life still is messy and I may never figure life completely out, I am here to serve you, Corbin and the Tri-County. This has been a dream I have been chasing for quite some time.
I will do my best to be fair, accurate and paint the most realistic picture for you in each story I cover.
Feel free to introduce yourself and share the juicy details of your town with me. I’ll always listen with a smile.
Christen Miracle Gibson is a staff writer for The Times-Tribune. Reach her at cgibson@thetimestribune.com.
