Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...South to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. &&