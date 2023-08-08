A look on the inside made me want to put a stop to this war forever.
It wasn’t something I chose to witness. A month prior to me walking across the stage at EKU, I was finishing up my last assignments focused in multimedia journalism at the School of Communication.
I chose to do a police ride along for one of my final stories at the student newspaper.
“Maybe I can give our readers a unique perspective on what our police force does,” I thought.
That was my angle, and as many stories journalists cover, often the angle changes quickly and unexpectedly. I was still considered a student journalist but I wanted to make an impact for our readers.
Turns out the impact was for me. I experienced something that would impact my journalism career for the rest of my life.
My ride along with senior officer Daniel Toth of the Richmond Police Department in October of 2022 didn’t start out traumatic or even too impactful. I learned so much about how the local police work and I felt honored getting the first-hand experience and capturing all of it, even if there was nothing exciting going on in Richmond that day. I decided I would capture everything and the story would unfold before me.
My gut was right.
Officer Toth gave me a tour of the town, giving me the ins and outs of the area they patrolled and telling me stories of locals and prior incidents.
Hours had passed and a call came through the radio.
The dispatcher said we were the closest to a scene of a possible overdose involving methamphetamine, according to the caller.
We quickly sped up and Toth explained he never knows what to expect at such scenes. He told me to wait in the car until he motioned me to go inside the home.
I did what I was taught and kept my camera rolling.
I captured the radio chatter.
“CPR started.. dosage of Narcan administered...EMS arrived...”
My heart thumped... I knew whatever was happening behind the door of that home was not good. After half a dozen first responder vehicles spread out down the street, I was motioned to come in by the detective.
Out of respect to the family and situation, I did not film anything in the home.
I stood in the corner of the strangers’ home soaking in what I viewed before me — a foreign situation to myself.
A frail woman lay in the floor with EMT workers surrounding her. She had a machine that does CPR on her.
The detective asked if this was too much. I said no, knowing this was important to see; I had a gut feeling. Maybe it was adrenaline, maybe it was curiosity, maybe it was fate.
The EMTs used a sheet to lift this woman from the floor to the couch and then to the stretcher. This was the first closeup look I had of the woman being tended to.
Lifeless, pale, and frail, bulging eyes, the scene before me took my breath away.
As they rolled the victim out of the Richmond home, I politely asked the officer if I could take photos. He replied, “We kindly ask that you don’t. This is now a crime scene.”
A woman crouching in the hallway behind me whispered to herself, “A crime scene. A crime scene.”
Disposable medical supply wrappers littered the floor among a clear liquid.
The EMS workers declared, “Hep positive.” Many responded by changing gloves and cleaning hands. I was then instructed to use wipes to clean my hands and shoes as the officers began questioning others in the home and asking for identifications.
After Officer Toth received the ID card of the woman recently transported to the hospital, he told me we were going to meet the medical team at the ER and check on the woman.
On the short ride to the hospital, Officer Toth explained what I had just witnessed and the sad reality that likely the woman had slim chances of survival due to her not having a pulse when he first arrived on scene.
He was right. At the hospital, it didn’t take long to get the message from the medical staff that the woman was dead.
Toth explained to me that in Richmond, this was a normal occurrence they respond to as police officers. In Richmond, they were experiencing this at least once a week — sometimes more.
He then discussed how it is happening to the rich, the poor and just one minute from the nicest suburb in Richmond, an overdose took place that day.
I was shocked by what I witnessed but after time, God revealed to me why I witnessed the tragedy the ugly reality of substance use disorder.
The footage I gathered was not published but the impact it left on me was more than one story ever could have impacted a community through a student newspaper I was managing editor at the time for.
Fast forward a couple of months... I graduated college and got my first full-time reporting job covering the Tri-County area for the Times Tribune in January and after a few months, I realized why I was meant to witness what I did.
As story opportunities came up to report on, the topic of addiction — whether it be a 5K raising money for a recovery home, a panel on fentanyl hosted by the Kentucky Attorney General, or two recovery rallies where I seen the beauty of people healing from the awful disease and resources coming together, to the local health department making Naloxboxes available in high traffic areas and cities planning to use their opiod settlement money to plan housing for those effected by addiction — have taken priority in my coverage because I know the community needed to see the reality and feel the impact from their stories.
I prayed with each story someone would be reached, someone would erase the stigma they had been taught about substance use disorder as I simply just presented the facts. That someone would find a resource and get healed. That difficult conversations would be had, that people would seek out education on this awful disease and see these people as someone with a family and love on these people because they need it so much.
With my coverage on addiction, I seen these people have hope when people believe in them and give them the resources they need because when enough people believe in those struggling with addiction they begin to believe in themselves.
I will continue because as Officer Toth said, this will never stop until we unite as a community. First responders are tired; there are only so many beds in recovery houses; the jails are full and fentanyl has changed the game to be scarier and more lethal than ever.
People see what they want to see. Open your eyes. Your neighbors are struggling with addiction, the person you walked by in Walmart, your friends and family. They are afraid to ask for help because of the judgment in your eyes.
Extend a hand, offer them a job when they exit a recovery house. Celebrate their success. Most people use drugs to escape something in their life. Don’t let that something be you.
I will continue to share the reality of each story I cover, unapologetically, respectfully and thoroughly because our world in Appalachia and beyond need to see the tragedy for what it is and do something about it. I don’t have answers; I just have the facts.
