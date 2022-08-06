Flooding is not uncommon to eastern Kentucky but what our neighbors have been subjected to this past week most certainly is.
The images shared on social media — an elderly woman waiting rescue as her bedroom filled with water and the four precious children who were swept away in Knott County — have been absolutely heartbreaking.
The devastation began on July 26 when up to 10.5 inches of rain fell in just 48 hours over parts of eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia. Rains have continued off and on into Monday. As I’m writing this, the death toll stands at 35 and continues to rise as hundreds remain unaccounted for. The Associated Press reported that more than 12,000 are without power and at least 300 are staying in shelters. Anecdotal reports have more displaced people staying with family and friends.
Many have been rescued by first responders both local and coming in from across the commonwealth, including the Tri-County area.
“In the midst of devastating storms like this, our first responders face daunting search and rescue efforts,” the 5th District’s own Congressman Hal Rogers recently stated. “I deeply appreciate the heroic work of our Kentucky National Guard and our first responders who have been responding across county lines to help move our folks to safe ground.”
Other Kentuckians haven’t waited for the waters to fully recede to offer their assistance as well. Several local efforts are underway to collect donations, only a few of which are featured in today’s edition.
Undoubtedly more will be needed in the weeks and months to come. Thankfully, President Joe Biden acted quickly at the urging of Kentucky’s congressional delegation to approve Governor Andy Beshear’s request for a federal disaster declaration. The declaration expedites the use of federal resources to assist the people of eastern Kentucky.
Whether organizing, volunteering, or simply donating, all efforts are needed and appreciated.
