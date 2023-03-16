While many of us are still adjusting to the time change, the start of Daylight Savings Time each year ushers in the season that allows us to see well into the evenings.
It’s somewhat fitting then that Sunday also marked the beginning of Sunshine Week, which promotes open government and the role of the news media in preserving it.
I realize that the public’s trust in reporting isn’t what it used to be but that’s what makes Sunshine Week even more important now than when it was first launched in 2005 by the News Leaders Association. With each news outlet that goes away, a community loses its best chance at holding government agencies accountable.
The benefits are many, including helping to curb public fund waste and increasing government efficiency and effectiveness.
Transparency is key to accountability. In addition to NLA’s Sunshine Week, the Society of Professional Journalists also promotes March 16 — today — as Freedom of Information Day. The date was chosen to honor the birthday of 4th U.S. President James Madison, who is widely regarded as a leading advocate for open government among the nation’s founders.
While state and federal open meetings and open records laws are well utilized by journalists, it’s also important to remember that they are for and can be used by everyone.
It’s your government and your right to know.
Attending meetings or submitting open records requests may not fit into your busy schedule, but I want our readers to know that this newspaper is concerned with your concerns. Letters to the editor and other forms of engagement are not only welcome but encouraged.
Janie Slaven is the editor of The Times-Tribune. She can be reached at jslaven@thetimestribune.com.
