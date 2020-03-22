We've been brought closer together even though we're separated

Since the middle of last week, every single day has provided something new in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.
First it was announced that several sports leagues and tournaments were canceling or postponing their games until further notice. Then we started to hear about schools closing their doors and switching to alternative means for learning.
This past week, we saw Governor Andy Beshear tell restaurants that they needed to close their dine-in services and switch to delivery or take-out exclusively. Later, he announced that public-facing businesses such as salons and gyms must also be closed for the time being. And finally he had to just tell us that most places with a large gathering needed to be closed until further notice.
Of course exceptions are still being made for essential operations like hospitals, grocery stores and gas stations. But most of the other types of businesses have either had to completely shut down or find safer ways to offer their services.
We here at the Times-Tribune have also made changes to prevent the spread of the virus the best we can. Our lobby is currently closed to the general public, and staff members who are able to work from home have been doing so. We'll certainly need your all's support as we try to continue providing up-to-date information while not putting anyone at risk.
All of these actions are being taken because as of this writing at least 63 people in Kentucky have tested positive for the coronavirus with two passing away due to coronavirus-related illnesses. And that number will likely grow by the time you all read this as there have been new cases confirmed every day. Many people also expect that number to significantly grow once the coronavirus testing is made more readily available.
It has certainly been the most bizarre couple of weeks worldwide in my lifetime. The Sept. 11 attacks were more tragic and sad, but nothing has had this much of an impact on everyone's everyday life. And it seems like the effects of the coronavirus are going to be felt for weeks and months to come, if not longer.
But even though many of us are separated from one another physically, I don't think we've all been this close together as a society since the aforementioned Sept. 11 attacks.
I haven't seen nearly as much political bickering back and forth as I'm used to seeing online. Several churches and organizations are coming up with ways to make sure students are still being fed since they aren't getting meals at school. And I've seen many people on their own offering to help out any way they can right now.
It also feels like the majority of Kentuckians are behind Governor Beshear and thankful for the leadership he has provided these past couple of weeks. Our health and our welfare shouldn't be a Democrat vs. Republican issue. It should be something we're all trying to fix together as we look out for our neighbors instead of selfishly worrying about our own wants and comforts.
Similar to what I said last week, I know many of us are questioning why this is all happening and wondering where God is in all of this. You might even ask what type of God would let these bad things happen. To that I would ask you, what were you doing when times weren't so bad and confusing? Did you give thanks to God during times of peace and good health? Did you take advantage of those times to help out your brothers and sisters? Or did you just waste that time only thinking about yourself? Did you take for granted your family and your job and your health? Did you fail to understand that all of those good things are blessings from the Lord?
We act like every good thing we have are things we attained all by ourselves. We didn't need God's help to get a job. We didn't need God's help to start a family. That was all our doing. And then when times get a little rough, we blame God and wonder why he let this happen. I don't know about you but that sounds a little unfair and extremely immature.
So maybe, just maybe, as bad as it all looks right now, this might be what it takes for us to wake up and realize the changes we need to make. This might be what it takes to bring us closer together and understand we need to help others just as much as we need help from time to time.
Hebrews 10: 24-25 says, "And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching."
These past couple of weeks have been crazy and it will only get crazier with each passing day. So let's remember each other in our prayers because all of us will be affected one way or another. Let's also remember to keep our government officials in our prayers so that they may have God's wisdom to make the right choices.
I'm sure a lot of this still seems unfair but let's keep in mind that many of us will be suffering. Now is not the time to be foolish and selfish because you'll only be hurting others. So let's make the most of this hand we've been dealt by staying safe and helping others when you have the chance.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.