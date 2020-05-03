Trying new things while preparing for a baby

With the combination of the coronavirus quarantine and preparations for having a baby, I've been working on a few jobs around the house that I had never really done before.
I've discussed recently about how I had been cleaning out one of our spare bedrooms in order to make way for a nursery. But of course, all of the stuff I moved out of there had to be placed somewhere.
Many items like our DVDs, CDs and books were placed in other rooms around the house. Everything else that we didn't really need to have handy was placed in storage bins. So to keep those bins as well as our garage in order, I bought and put together a metal shelf aka a Muscle Rack.
Before I made that purchase, I had watched videos on YouTube about how to assemble metal shelves just to see how easy it was. It looked like it wouldn't be too much trouble and could be done by yourself.
It actually was pretty easy for the most part except for when you place the top half onto the bottom half. At that point, you're basically just resting the vertical beams on top of one another which did not seem safe or secure, but that's apparently how it's done. So I had some struggles with that as everything kept falling out of place, but eventually I got everything to hold long enough to get it all put together.
It's now been a week since I assembled the metal shelf, and it seems to be holding up nicely with six storage bins on it.
My second project is what I'm planning to work on this weekend, and that's painting the nursery.
You might find it surprising that I've never done much painting in my life, but other than helping out my mother paint her bedroom one time, I've never really needed to.
So this will be my first experience of buying all the necessary supplies, applying painters tape to the base boards, and painting a whole room all by myself. I actually got to speak with a customer representative at Walmart while I was buying my supplies who said she had read my columns and was kind enough to ask how my wife was doing.
I'm looking forward to getting the painting underway, though, and I just hope I don't mess up and get paint on something that's not supposed to be painted. I'll definitely report back soon with how it all turns out.
Then finally, my third and most daunting project I have coming up is strictly because of the quarantine, and that is cutting my own hair.
Relatively speaking, it hasn't really gotten that long yet, but my hair grows in such a weird way that I hate looking at it. And while I have a mostly full head of hair, I do have a growing bald spot in the back that becomes more and more prevalent as the rest of my hair grows. Not to mention my hair just gets itchy which is also annoying to deal with.
So to fix the situation, I ordered a cheap set of clippers that I picked up this past week. I figured in this quarantine that I couldn't really hurt anything.
My wife is pretty much the only one who would have to look at me if I messed anything up badly. And on the rare occasions that I visit the grocery store, I could just wear a hat if I had to.
At the very least, my weird head of hair and the itchiness would be gone. And it grows back so quickly that by the time we are able to visit people again, it will have already grown back.
So keep me in your thoughts as I get ready to paint but much more so as I get ready to cut my own hair.
I believe it's important to take a few risks and try a few new things every now and then though. One of the best ways to learn is just getting out there and trying to do something you've never done before. If you mess up, then you will learn from your mistakes and do better next time.
I believe God wants us to get out there and try new things as well. And I believe many of us want to get out there and move forward and try new things but we let fear take over and never give it a second thought.
Moving forward doesn't have to be scary though. God is always moving forward and so we can turn all of our worries and fears over to him.
Isaiah 43:18-19 says, "Remember ye not the former things, neither consider the things of old. Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert."
God will never tell us to try something that he doesn't intend to help us finish. God is always moving and speaking with a purpose, and he never ever fails.
God is faithful to us and he can be faithfully trusted when we take a leap to try the new thing. God can carry the weight of our trials as he reminds us that everything is going to be OK. And even though trying something new might seem uncomfortable, we will find comfort when we take on the new thing with God's grace.
