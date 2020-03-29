I believe we are doing the right thing by staying away from big crowds and staying away from close contact as much as possible. But the coronavirus outbreak certainly has changed our lifestyles and routines dramatically in a matter of only a couple of weeks.
Classes and spring sports for our students have been suspended for the time being. We can’t dine in at our favorite restaurants or do any shopping besides grabbing the basic necessities. And for many of us, we have either found ourselves without a job or have been working from home.
A few select folks may have been prepared for this type of environment, but the majority of us couldn’t have foreseen this world we are currently living in. We all assume our kids will have a school or daycare to attend, and that we’d have more than a day’s notice before our businesses are shut down.
Those are things you can reasonably say we weren’t quite prepared for. However, if you’re like me, there are some smaller, less important things you could have prepared for simply by not procrastinating.
For instance, our dog Skipper could sure use a trip to the groomer right now. One of his nicknames we call him is “Fuzzy” because if he hasn’t had a haircut in a while, he certainly gets fuzzy. And as the temperatures start to heat up now that we’re in spring, I’m sure he’d appreciate a much thinner coat. But of course, the groomers have had to close their doors because of the coronavirus.
Also, I am way past due a visit to the eye doctor. I’ve needed a new pair of glasses for going on a decade now and I am also down to my last pair of contacts. It might be possible to have a few more contacts ordered, but with my eyes the way they are I could certainly use an exam. But those types of appointments also aren’t being taken now because of the coronavirus.
No, I couldn’t have guessed that these types of services would have to suspend their operations. But I could have taken my dog to be groomed several weeks ago and I could have had my eyes examined several months ago. So while it might be easy to blame the governor’s mandates as well as COVID-19, I’m way more at fault for being a procrastinator.
All of us have probably been guilty at some point, though, of putting things off until tomorrow. We have all told ourselves at one time or another that we will do tomorrow what we could have done today. “Tomorrow” must be the longest day of the week considering how many things we plan to do then.
We push so much off until tomorrow when actually the Bible tells we don’t really know the first thing about “tomorrow.”
James 4:14 says, “Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
We like to say we will enjoy our youth and then when we get older we’ll definitely commit our lives to Christ then. Right now we need to focus on high school, getting into the right college, finding the right job, finding someone to marry and then starting a family. After all of that, then we’ll give this church thing a try.
That is all real easy to say but we aren’t guaranteed we’ll be around that long. And if we are fortunate enough to make it that far in life, then we’ll find another excuse to put off giving our hearts to God.
I hope that if nothing else that this coronavirus outbreak as well as everything that has come along with it serves as a wake-up call. We might think we know everything that will happen over the next few days, months and years, but how many people would’ve guessed we would be in the position we’re in right now? How many people could have foreseen this loss of jobs, suspension of schools, and risk to our overall health?
The world hasn’t ended yet but maybe this is just one of God’s many ways of saying you better get ready.
We all have these wonderful plans for our days and years but a deep and daily commitment to Jesus is what will really give our lives purpose and meaning. So now, more than ever, let’s roll up our sleeves and do something for Him in the little time we really have left here. Let’s make that decision right now and not put it off until “tomorrow.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.