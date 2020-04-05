This obstacle hasn't stopped us from carrying on

With so many businesses being forced to close their doors, and with everyone being advised to avoid gatherings, our way of life has certainly changed these past few weeks. However, I have been impressed by how we have come up with ways to adapt to this new environment.
Churches have canceled all of their services at the advisement of the Governor, but they have found ways to still have church anyhow. My church, along with many others, have been using Facebook Live and other forms of online media so the preacher can still share what the Lord has placed on his heart. I’ve also seen others go so far as to have Bible study and Sunday school online. These broadcasts, of course, are no substitute for the real thing we’ve been used to, but I’m thankful we at least have that technology we can take advantage of during these times.
Restaurants have also had to alter their services since dining in is no longer allowed. But instead of completely shutting down, they have decided to place more emphasis on their drive-thru windows, home delivery and curbside delivery in order to try and stay in business.
The Times-Tribune, like many others, have joined the businesses who have given their employees the opportunity to work from home. Our reporters haven’t been in the newsroom in a couple of weeks now, and while it certainly gets lonely for me, I’m glad they’re able to stay a bit safer by not having to come into the office each day. I’ve seen several other businesses offer this ability to their employees as well.
Our local sports teams have had no choice but to completely shut down all of their activities for the time being. They can’t have games and also can’t even have practice or workouts together. Coaches have done the best they can though by trying to keep up with their students and giving them instructions for ways to stay in shape during this down period.
Aside from these institutions making changes, folks have found new ways just to try and have a little fun while staying safe.
Teachers have hosted “wave parades” which gave them the chance to drive through town and wave at their students from a safe social distance. There was even a birthday parade for a co-owner of The Wrigley where her friends surprised her by driving by and wishing her a happy birthday.
We also had a story this past week about the teddy bear hunts that have gained popularity throughout the region. Businesses and residents have been placing teddy bears in their windows so that the community can drive around and try to spot them safely from their vehicles.
And for entertainment at home, I’ve seen many people on Facebook share surveys and other little games to help pass the time. My wife and I did a survey where we had to name our favorite movies in a variety of categories such as favorite 80s movie (The Karate Kid), favorite sequel (Rocky IV), and favorite soundtrack (Forrest Gump), just to name a few.
So while we’ve been forced to change our way of living these past several weeks, we haven’t let it be an excuse to completely shut ourselves down and completely stop living. We’ve still been doing what we can to have a life while also staying safe as well.
Assuming things someday go back to normal, we need to keep this same attitude of not making excuses when the tiniest little thing gets in our way. We shouldn’t have to wait until crazy times like these to figure out we can still accomplish the things we need to accomplish.
The top excuse we make for just about anything is that we don’t have enough time. Well, just like how we’ve found new ways to do our jobs during this pandemic, we need to find a way to make time in our lives. Start with God and your family, and then prioritize everything else. Whatever it is you need to get done, take care of that as soon as you can. When we waste time on other activities or when we procrastinate is when we find ourselves without any time.
One excuse I make all of the time is that I don’t know how to do anything. I would work on something around the house if knew what I was doing. I would help others if I knew what I was doing. And for some jobs, like surgery, that is probably true. But for many other tasks, that really is no excuse. Now more than ever we have so many resources at our fingertips. If we don’t know how to do something, then it is probably our fault.
We also tend to think we don’t have enough money to do anything. Having a big bank account is great, and if the Lord has blessed you with a lot, then hopefully you’re giving back to those who are less fortunate. But if you’re not swimming around in a vault of gold like Uncle Scrooge, that shouldn’t keep you from accomplishing your goals. You don’t need a lot of money to be a good parent, to be a good neighbor, or to be a child of God. So many things in this world can be done, and are being done, by folks who might not even know where their next paycheck is coming from.
2 Corinthians 5:10 says, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.”
There are going to be thousands of scenarios when we’re given the opportunity to do something or not do something. And yes, it could very well be the case that God might be telling you not to do something.
This is why it is so important we keep in constant communication with the Lord so that we understand the will he has for us. If he doesn’t want us to do something, then we shouldn’t do it. But if he does want us to do something, and we make up excuses for why we should avoid it, then that is going to fall on us.
This pandemic we’re currently living in has changed our lives drastically, but we’ve gotten creative and found ways to get around it. We haven’t allowed this obstacle to stop us from carrying on, and I pray we continue to overcome obstacles and stop making excuses.
