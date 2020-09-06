The whirlwind of Jaxson's birth, Part 3: The rest of our time in the hospital

The past two weeks, I’ve shared with you all some stories from the day our baby boy Jaxson was born back on July 8th. So this week, I just wanted to wrap up the story by telling you all about the extra few days we spent in the hospital before we were able to take Jaxson home.
He was born that Wednesday, but it wasn’t until the following Saturday that we were able to be released. The biggest reason why we stuck around a couple of days longer than normal was the fact that Jaxson wasn’t eating very much.
For a good chunk of the day Thursday, from the wee hours of the morning until the early afternoon, he had really only consumed about 10 milliliters of formula. To put that into perspective, he now drinks about 90 milliliters per feeding, but on that Thursday, he had only consumed 10 total for over half of the day.
So the nurses kept working with him and working with Carmen. They would also give him doses of glucose water just to make sure his blood sugar didn’t bottom out.
Finally that evening, he was starting to do a little bit better. Every couple of hours, he would take about 30 milliliters of formula at each feeding, which is the equivalent of about an ounce. It wasn’t a whole lot but definitely an improvement.
However, the nurses said they absolutely wanted to keep him in the hospital another day to make sure his feeding habits continued to improve.
The following day, on Friday, he was continuing to get better. He was consuming his formula about as regularly as a newborn baby should be.
On top of all of that, Carmen and I were finally able to take showers and put on some clean clothes. We had been a little bit tired from the past three days, and of course stressing out about the baby. So by that afternoon, we felt very refreshed both physically and mentally.
However, the nurses later on would tell us we would be staying at least one more night. Jaxson had apparently spit up his formula while in the nursery so they wanted to continue monitoring him at least a little while longer.
For the past couple of days that week, my mom had been offering to order us some delivery food if we wanted it. Up until then, we told her we were doing fine and didn’t want her to go to the trouble. But at that point, we decided to take her up on the offer and let her order us some Wendy’s to be delivered. We knew we had at least another night in the hospital so we decided to make the most of it.
On that note though, I will say the food at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in London is actually really good. If you ever find yourself having to stay there, and hopefully for your sake you don’t have to often, be sure to take advantage of their dining options.
On Saturday, all signs were pointing to us finally getting to leave. Both mom and baby were doing as well as we could have expected, and the nurses told us they would be counseling with us soon in order for us to go home.
In the meantime though, we got some news that we didn’t want to hear in that Jaxson had failed his audiology test. So the roller coaster ride of that week had taken us through another loop right when we thought things were going well.
But we got some encouragement from our family members who told us that type of thing wasn’t uncommon. Babies who are born via c-section often have fluid in their ears that could lead to the failing of a newborn audiology test.
It still caused both Carmen and I to feel a little down. Our baby would be perfect to us no matter what his health conditions were. We just wanted the best for him like I’m sure many parents do.
The nurses told us not to let it bother us though and that he would be retested sometime during the next month. That would give things time to clear up if it was something like fluid in his ears.
Not long after that, we received our counseling and were packing up our belongings in order to head home.
Like I had done all week, I sent all of our parents a text to let them know we were finally checking out and heading to the car. It had been a long several days but we were at last on our way home with our beautiful little baby.
So I just wanted to take this time to thank God and to thank everyone for your prayers during Jaxson’s birth. We absolutely felt them during those few days, and we would have struggled much more without the Lord and without your all’s support.
None of that will ever go unnoticed or unappreciated by Carmen or myself. It was a miracle over nine months ago when we first learned we were having a baby. And it was a miracle getting to see our baby being born and welcomed into the world.
I can also gladly say that not only is Jaxson eating very well now, but everything looked perfectly fine when we took him in for his follow-up audiology test a couple of weeks ago.
So from the bottom of my heart, I just wanted to take this moment to give all the glory and honor to God. I also want to let everyone know that your prayers and any continued prayers you want to send our way mean more to us than you will ever know.
James 1:17-18 says, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning. Of his own will begat he us with the word of truth, that we should be a kind of firstfruits of his creatures.”
