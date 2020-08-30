The whirlwind of Jaxson's birth, Part 2: Our parents playing the waiting game

Last week, I tried to tell you all as much as I could about the birth of my baby, but of course I just couldn’t fit everything into one column. So this week I wanted to share some more about what it was like for us and our parents when Jaxson entered the world.
I briefly mentioned that my wife Carmen was not allowed to have any other visitors besides myself. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, I was the only other person allowed to be with her the whole time we were in the hospital.
We wondered if maybe I could step out for a bit just to let someone else come in and see her, but that also was not allowed. I was the only guest she was allowed to have period.
So what that meant was we would have to try and do our best to keep our immediate family informed. And since Carmen was often unable to get to use her phone due to the various procedures, I tried my best to keep everyone up to date.
My mom and her mom Linda actually came to the hospital parking lot just so they could at least be close by. Of course they couldn’t come in to be with us, but they felt better just being as close as possible.
My mom wondered if our window was close to a location that would let us at least see each other from a distance. But unfortunately our view was mostly the rooftop of another part of the hospital which made us unable to see anyone who might be outside.
However, with them being together, they were able to relay my messages to each other to make it a little easier for me communicating with everyone.
I was also trying to keep both of our dads informed as well. Carmen’s dad was at his home here in Corbin just waiting to hear whatever updates we had to share on the whole process. My dad was at his home where I grew up back in Pikeville. His plans were to make the drive here as soon as he would be able to get to visit with us and the baby.
As I mentioned last week, a big part of that day was spent just waiting on baby Jaxson to arrive. It was a waiting game for Carmen and myself, for sure, but probably even more so for our family. At least we were inside the hospital with the nurses and doctors and everything. They were stuck just waiting on my text messages with no idea what was going on the whole time until I sent out an update.
I also can’t imagine what it must have been like when all of that waiting abruptly ended at 7 p.m. that night. We were told a c-section had to be performed, and it had to be performed now.
Carmen and I were caught off guard ourselves and thrown for a complete loop when we found this out. I can’t imagine what it must have been like for our parents when I tried to hurriedly let everyone know what was about to happen.
We were getting quickly prepared and rushed into the operating room, so I just did the best I could to let everyone know that it was c-section time and Jaxson would be here soon. Our parents were probably expecting just another update saying we were still waiting, but instead they found out Carmen was going to have to have surgery, and the waiting game for Jaxson to arrive was suddenly over. So I’m sure they were all startled to receive that news just as much, if not more so, as we were.
However, it wasn’t much longer before I got to update everyone with the best news of the year and that was baby Jaxson Robert Hall had arrived at 7:18 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, weighing 7 pounds and 6.2 ounces.
I was placed in the recovery area by myself to wait for the doctors to finish up with Carmen and for the nurses to clean up Jaxson in the nursery. So that gave me time to send everyone a picture of him on the scales, and to let everyone know he was born and he was just perfect.
Everyone was likely put into a panic just moments earlier but everyone was no doubt happy and relieved to learn the procedure went as well as it could have. No real complications for Carmen besides it leaving her just totally exhausted and a little sore. And Jaxson made it through the birth just fine as well.
We would have a couple of issues brought to our attention over the next few days regarding Jaxson, but he is totally fine now and I’ll try to share all of that in another edition of my column real soon.
The important thing for us to keep in mind was that even though our situation wasn’t ideal, the end result was the healthy birth of our little boy. It would have been nice to have all of our family members right there with us in the hospital. And yes Carmen would have preferred to not have to go through a c-section. But we can’t thank the Lord enough for blessing us with our precious baby.
Oftentimes, we will be placed into situations that aren’t ideal. We can just look at the world around us right now and know that to be true.
We certainly wished we could have had that traditional birthing experience. The baby comes out naturally and you get to share the joy with friends and family huddled up in the waiting room.
And it’s easy to get frustrated when things don’t go your way like they seemingly do for so many others. You find yourself asking why things work out so well for everyone else and why we have to be the ones who experience things differently.
But for our experience in particular, we’re just thankful our baby is happy and healthy no matter how he got here. We understand things could have gone much worse. Carmen could have had serious complications stemming from her surgery. Many complications could have been thrown Jaxson’s way as a newborn as well.
So for us to be upset because of what we went through would have been completely selfish when we know there are thousands upon thousands of other parents who wish their experience could have gone as easily as ours did.
We all have so much to be thankful for that we don’t even realize sometimes. It might be hard to see that when we compare our lives and our situations with others. But that’s just letting the flesh think for us and letting those things that might seem inconvenient get us down.
We have to understand that we’re still more fortunate than we can even imagine. We have to understand that as children of God, we have already won.
Psalm 13:5 says, “But I have trusted in thy mercy; my heart shall rejoice in thy salvation.”
