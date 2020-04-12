The virus has left us -- and our plans -- in limbo

For anyone who had made spring or summer plans, the coronavirus pandemic has certainly left you in limbo. Do you go ahead and play it safe by canceling or postponing your events? Or do you hope for the best and carry on, assuming this will all be over within a few weeks?
Staff Writer Angela Turner has had a couple of different stories about community members who have big plans but aren't sure what the next couple of months will bring.
In Thursday's edition of the Times-Tribune, she wrote about our high school seniors who are wondering if they will get to finish out their semesters. The students discussed several activities they have already had to miss, and now they fear they won't get to participate in special occasions like graduation ceremonies or proms.
I certainly feel for them as my junior and senior years of high school had some of my fondest memories. It certainly would have been a shame if I had to miss out on the last few months with all of my friends and classmates.
A couple of weeks ago, Angela also wrote about how engaged couples had originally set their wedding dates for spring and early summer. They were in the final stages of planning for their big day when everything went haywire. Several of the brides-to-be have weddings scheduled for late May, and while they're still planning on moving forward, they will obviously be monitoring the situation closely.
A woman who goes to my church actually had a wedding last weekend and turned it into a drive-in wedding. All of the guests stayed in their cars to practice social distancing but were at least able to share in the big moment with her and her new husband.
This has also hit my wife and I on a personal level because as you all know, we have a baby boy due in late July. We were looking at late May or early June as possible dates to host our baby shower, but right now we don't know if we'll get to have one at all before the little guy arrives.
We've started looking at safe alternatives like a virtual shower. We've also thought about just waiting until all of this is over and having a regular shower after our baby is born. We'll probably give it another week or two before we make a decision but right now we're in limbo like so many others.
Some of the hardest times in our lives are when we are forced to live in limbo. Those periods of uncertainty when we wait for a decision or a resolution can be difficult to bear.
Oftentimes, finding out a bit of bad news gives us more relief than simply not knowing one way or another. The wondering and worrying drives us up the wall more than the outcome itself.
All of us will face these times of limbo sooner or later though. We might get the resolution quickly and move on, but it could also drag on for days, weeks, months or even years.
However, we can find comfort in knowing that if we listen to God and obey his commands, we are going to be exactly where we are supposed to be. We must accept the state of limbo as where the Lord wants us in order to show us some new aspect of our lives.
A state of limbo does not mean we are separated from the love and the good plans that God has for us. We just have to constantly seek his wisdom about how to respond to our circumstances and make the best decisions while we're in the middle of them.
Most importantly, we can't make our ultimate happiness and satisfaction dependent on the outcome of it all. We should make our ultimate happiness and satisfaction dependent on accomplishing the will of the Lord.
Psalm 119:34 says, "Give me understanding, and I shall keep thy law; yea, I shall observe it with my whole heart."
Weddings, baby showers and graduations are just a few examples of how this coronavirus pandemic has left us and our plans in limbo. I'm sure there are many other cases where families are being placed in much more dire circumstances. So we just have to pray that everyone who finds themselves in these strange situations be given the ability to trust in the Lord.
Brad Hall is the nighttime editor at the Times-Tribune. He can be contacted at bhall@thetimestribune.com.
