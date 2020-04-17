Where are we going to end up, and when is this quarantine going to end? But more importantly, what if it doesn't? These thoughts and many more swirl through my mind as I graze over many an essay.
One of the reasons I love teaching is because I often learn right along with my students. Honestly, I have gained as much knowledge from actually teaching as I did in the university classrooms. I mean no insult to my alma mater, rather I acknowledge that doing is truly learning.
In this context, I have tried different ways to load the dishwasher, but to my despair, I am still failing. There is something in the bowl and the bottom of dishwasher algorithm that I can't seem to grasp. Seriously, the bowl can go on the bottom, but only in certain spots. This also depends on the size of the bowl. It eventually becomes a philosophical math problem, at which point I start guessing, but I am always wrong. Always.
Recently, I graded a personal essay in my online classroom. The assignment for my non-present students was to use metaphors (which is basically a slightly abstract comparison) and describe a chosen moment in their life. The assignment is a reflective piece implementing some figurative language in its presentation.
Well, I read through the work, looking for the use of metaphors like looking for Easter eggs in a field. However, I was at a loss to find a sufficient amount, if any. At most, it was a decent essay about a student dealing with her place in the world. My fingers were ready to type those scolding words, "Did you read the assignment? Please go back over the instructions."
However, something held my robot brain at bay; a little voice said read it again. After a closer read, and not looking at her work like a scanner reads a barcode, I had a small epiphany. The whole essay was an extended metaphor. As I read, I easily observed she was writing about a student and her place among her peers. However, after more thought and closer inspection, I realized the student was a metaphor for a flower and her world (society) was the flower's field. I loved it. It became a much more powerful piece and I became slightly impressed with my student. She had presented the idea in such a way that it was not lazily obvious, rather very thoughtful and clever, so much so, that I had to take a second look.
As for my lesson: Working through the computer shouldn't make me an automaton-despite my robot brain. It is always hard to take a second look, rather than accept what is obvious.
Recently, a friend asked me if I believed the decision to restrict movement by any government is worthy of scrutiny? My answer is undoubtably yes. It is our responsibility to be watchful-to scrutinize if you will, the actions of any entity that has power over the people.
In the past, and in our imagined future, governments have capitalized on people's complacency, their comfort, and as Orwell points out in "Animal Farm," a sometimes-short attention span. This blind acceptance is often driven by pleasure and contentment, which can lead to disaster in certain circumstances.
While I appreciate the fact that we are being protected, and I currently obey restrictions I feel are necessary, I have been thinking, what if this doesn't end? As a result, I am always taking a second look, always considering other opinions, even if they are insulting, and never-never letting political affiliations affect my decision on right and wrong.
Comparatively, if the world is a metaphorical field as my student projected, and we are all standing in it, the proverbial leaf of grass, then I am reminded of a quote by Walt Whitman: "That you are here - that life exists and identity, that the powerful play goes on, and you may contribute a verse."
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
