As we struggle through this sometimes-turbulent existence, where many times life has given us a chaos-valentine, we try desperately to endure, and sometimes, sadly, try to find our identity amongst a plethora of labels and prescribed abbreviations. We often find ourselves asking, “Who am I?” Am I the old man on the hill? The football player? The grocery store employee? The factory worker in a ketchup plant in Iowa? It is a subjective struggle in the life we live in. However, every so often, we are even forced to ask ourselves this indomitable question.
For example, the other day, the government asked me the question. The Department of Revenue sent me a letter stating my state tax refund could not be processed at this time because they needed to verify my identity.
I was looking forward to that tax refund. I was getting a refund of about $20 and intended on buying a new cup holder for my riding lawn mower (I just recently had the mower fixed).
The letter went on to state that I needed to take a quiz, specifically an Identity Confirmation Quiz (ID Quiz). A website was provided, as well as an intimidating warning that I needed to pass the quiz, or my refund would be withheld. Regardless, I had a strong faith that I know who I am. The words “No problem” floated around in my mind as I naively logged into their perilous website.
I dutifully took the quiz, easily finishing the three-question state assessment, which had nothing to do with me. One of the questions went something like this: “Which area of the military did you serve in?” The first three answers were, of course, “A. Army, B. Navy, or C. Marines.” The last response was something to the extent of “D. This does not relate to me.” I chose “D” for every question.
Seriously, I have never been in the military, unless you count the Boy Scouts. And even then, I only enlisted for a week before I quit. My troop was organized by a group of high school moms, and our first meeting was in the basement of a church where we played heads-up 7-up. They let Lesley Smith join. I didn’t quit because she was a girl, I quit because she used to cut in line for the water fountain at school and she kind of scared me. She already had a tattoo.
Regardless, this official site stated I failed the quiz both times (you could take it twice). Apparently, I am not who I think I am. Desperate to get my $20 refund, I called the number provided on my menacing letter. To my surprise, someone answered. She was nice and cordial and listened patiently as I explained that sometimes when mowing, I like to have a cold glass of tea. It would be nice if I could drink one while mowing. She asked if random grass would get in the cup, and I said, probably, but I use a cup with a lid and straw.
She then explained that the quiz is outsourced, and computer generated according to the customer (or victim). I explained how the quiz did not relate to me at all. And that’s when she said, “Well, maybe there’s an identity problem.” I thought that was a good point.
And so, I decided to send in the information required: My license, W-2, and a copy of the letter. However, as my wife and I stood in front of the fax machine, and started to fax all my personal information, I started looking suspiciously at the easily computer-generated letter.
Instead of faxing, we looked up the number for Kentucky Department of Revenue online and compared it to the number on the letter. It was different. So, I called the number we found online and again was surprised when someone answered. I quickly explained the situation, leaving out the part about the cup holder. The woman on the other end immediately asked in a raspy voice if the letter was from the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
I said, “yes.”
She quickly said, without any further verification, “It’s real, sir.” (She sounded like my aunt Rita with her cigarette voice: The letter’s real Brian, quit asking so many questions. You’re not who you think you are. Get a haircut!)
I said, “Wait a minute. I didn’t even give you the phone and fax numbers. I mean, anybody could type out Kentucky Department of Revenue on a sheet of paper. Let me read the fax number off and you tell me if it is the same.”
She stopped me and said, “Sir, wouldn’t it be better if I read you the fax number?”
I sheepishly returned with, “Why yes, yes it would.”
It was the same number, and so we faxed the required information.
That was June 4th. I received a letter today stating that I failed the ID Quiz, and my refund has been adjusted to $0.00. They really stated it like that, as if they were trying to see how many zeroes they could put in the number.
Regardless, I am sure it will work out. And it's kind of funny, in a senseless waste my time kind of way. Anyhow, I know who I am, my wife tells me every day.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
