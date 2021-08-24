As I walked into the school this morning, I paused to take in one last breath of morning air before I entered into the building. Usually, one can see the sun rising over the railroad tracks, but this morning held a gray, lightless interlude to the day. At least there is coffee.
I usually have some spare time in the morning to write or play with my action figures. However, this morning, I continued my layman’s research into the Covid vaccine. There seems to be some persistent rumors surrounding the vaccine, and after a while, those rumors begin to wear on a person.
I have heard rumors that consistently lean toward governmental conspiracy against our freedom and health as a people. I have heard rumors like the Covid-19 virus is not real, the vaccine can make you sterile, and the vaccine is a placebo. I have truly heard some good ones.
However, my robot brain kicked in (it is good for something sometimes), and I started thinking: we are already required to take vaccines for things like polio and other detrimental diseases. If the government were intent on doing anything nefarious, why wouldn’t it simply use the other already required vaccines to do it?
Consequently, recently I have heard quite a few people that have taken the vaccine are not showing the antibodies when they have bloodwork. Antibodies fight off infections and are proteins produced by a person’s immune system. If you do not know, when you have blood taken for medical reasons, most of the time they will ask if you would like to have the antibody test to see if you have the antibodies as a result of having Covid. Apparently, a person can have Covid and not even know it, and if they did, there would be antibodies in their blood.
The average person would assume that if an individual received the vaccine, they would also have those antibodies. Therefore, when I hear more than one person I trust state that after they had the vaccine, there are still no antibodies in their blood, I began to wonder why. Is the vaccine just a placebo?
Well, that conspiracy-theory-bandwagon was just aching for me to jump on. However, it turns out, according to the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine does not show positive in all antibody tests. The Senior Medical Director of Primary Care explains that the routine antibody blood test often shows negative after a vaccine because it is looking for different antibodies than the vaccine supplies.
According to the University of Texas Cancer Center, the vaccine produces antibodies to the spike protein of the virus. The actual viral infection produces antibodies to the virus called nucleocapsid protein. Many blood tests are designed to detect the nucleocapsid protein, which means they will not detect the antibodies derived from the vaccine. Again, many blood tests are designed to test if you have had he virus, not the vaccine. (I hope my wife reads that paragraph; there was some science in there).
Now this explanation is true if a person decides to believe the FDA or other reputable source. I do not agree with forcing people to take the vaccine (mainly because I am afraid of shots), but I do believe in being correctly informed.
Comparatively, one of the things I teach my students is to use a credible source when writing a research paper. I think this is currently a complicated task because there is so much attention-grabbing information out there that is not true and feeds on fear. I hear Facebook or Tweeter is a wonderful medley of information and memes. However, are they credible sources to determine an important course in life?
Regardless, this has been too much science gibberish for me. I long for an appropriate quote. I think Arthur Schopenhauer’s comment on truth is very apropos. He stated, “All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
