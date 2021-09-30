As summer gives way to fall, the school building has become a little more humid, as if the educational structure is finding its balance between the seasons (There’s a metaphor there, I am sure). The air in the halls is a little thicker, and the kids wander dutiful through it, pushing back their tangled bangs and cleverly positioning their cell phones amongst their books; hence they can see that detrimental text during the few minutes they are in transit.
The humidity definitely adds to the tedium of the day — that circadian routine that suggests a dullness in life. One hopes that the classroom is a refuge from that dullness, and in said classroom, one hopes there erupts some color, even a little noise.
Contemplatively, I think monotony is inevitable in routine, even though the routine is necessary. However, I wandered through the day a little more enthusiastic, regardless of the humidity and dampness on those painted cement walls. If my room were that metaphorical ship, it would have been sailing through the fog toward a lighthouse that would appear in my fifth block class.
A few weeks ago, I invited a former student, Brooke Way, to return to Corbin High School and perform for my Creative Writing Class. I actually, shamelessly, accosted her while she was on a walk and inquired if she would be interested in performing for the class. Her face lit up, and she agreed on the spot.
Brooke Way is an accomplished, professional violinist, and her accolades surpass the mere word accomplished. I was overjoyed when she agreed to play for her alma mater.
After a couple of weeks navigating mutual schedules, the day finally arrived, at which point I had helplessly invited four other classrooms to the event. It had become “The concert” in my mind.
Reflectively, Miss Way was a student in my Creative Writing class several years ago. I was truly impressed with her creative abilities in her writing and often inspired. As a student, she was very respectful and somewhat reserved. However, as the concert proceeded, she was not so reserved.
I introduced Miss Way, warning my kids with a stern eye to be respectful. Before taking my seat, I acknowledged her talent. In retrospect, my words seem like an understatement.
Then, she took the stage. And I mean she took the stage. Her presence held no worry of the teenage angst that might sit in front of her. The performer took control. She made the whole presentation remarkable, talking and interacting with the students with no need of a teacher standing guard in the audience. No, she held their attention more than any threat I could drivel out. I was thrilled.
Then there was her music. I think the passion of her playing surprised them, because it surprised me. It is my opinion that the violin touches on emotion more than any other instrument. Those slow lances of sound often pull at those parts inside the chest that are hard to touch except by mental anguish or extreme happiness. The notes that slip from a violin’s strings after that willful swipe of a bow tell a story. And she told us a wonderful story.
Her first piece took me to Italy with its playful, suggestive tones. I could see cobblestones and cafes in my mind’s eye as the music whipped around me. She ended with a climatic “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” but it was the second piece everyone loved. This piece, she wrote herself. “Stella’s Lullaby” was a profound work of lows and highs and in my mind implied a melancholy journey of triumph and realization.
Consequently, as Brooke Way was the guest of the Creative Writing Class, they had the responsibility to write about the music. They were permitted to approach their writing any way they wished.
As such, I was impressed with what my students gleaned from her performance. Some put stories to the music they heard, while others wrote letters and observations, attempting to capture what the music made them feel.
Here are a few excerpts of what I read from my teacher’s desk:
“Even though the music had no words, it came to life inside our heads. . .”
“Sadness pays no mind to how much success a person has, how many friends they have, sometimes, no matter what a person does, they just can’t escape it. In my eyes, this piece represents that as well, going from what seems to be a more somber or eerie tune to an upbeat and more motivational tone, and then back to a more melancholic sound. This cycle reminds me of internalized sadness that is sometimes difficult to escape.”
“It was almost as if she (Brooke) came alive the moment the first somber notes were played.”
“I couldn’t pull my eyes away as she continued playing the song. Instead, the music got faster and faster. I could feel my heart and mind expanding with so many ideas.”
As for me, the tedium of the day was lost in the color of her music.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
