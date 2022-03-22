It’s 6 a.m. and as I walk down the hallway that leads to my classroom, I always find the brightness of those halogen lights in the morning rather bracing. And with that extreme illumination, you would expect resonance, action, movement. Instead, as my footfalls echo off the cement walls, there is an uncanny silence, and behind me the glass doors I entered reveal a contrast of a still lingering darkness as the cold morning waits for dawn.
It’s a pretty cool time to walk down those halls. It has a kind of ominous, Batman-in-the-shadows feel to it.
Still, as I turn the corner, and reach for my keys, I hear another set of footsteps echoing somewhere along those many corridors. I unlock my door with my usual clumsiness and shuffle in.
I return to the hall and stand for a moment. In the distance I hear the busy sounds of industrious movement. Someone is out there, working. I walk to the breakroom and start the coffee machine, and on the way out, the culprit startles me, pushing a red dolly loaded to the top with brown cardboard boxes.
Jay Meadows is Corbin High School’s head custodian, and there has not been a morning, regardless of when I arrive, that he is not already at the school and completing some essential task. He is usually the only coworker I see in those early mornings, and I always marvel at his sense of purpose as he wisps off with a filter or a box or a tool in hand.
I asked him the other day what time he arrives, envious of that early morning peace that exists before the chaos, and he stated, that’s confidential. Actually, he told me, but that’s confidential. Regardless, he went on to state heartily, “I love this time of morning,” and he said it with a smile and a bit of sweat on his brow. I believed him as he strolled off, dolly in hand.
However, as I watched him go, I thought of something else, something besides the fact that my coffee was done. I thought about the liquid accident in the hall the other day, and who they called. I thought about the biology department needing resources in their rooms, and who they called. I thought about when I had a poetry reading on a stage and needed microphones and a podium, and who I had called.
In those predawn hours, I forgot how many filters he told me he has to change in the building. 136, I think. And then he has to change lights when they go out or clean up an orange juice spill on the stairs in the math wing during break.
Then, I went on to remember all those times my room was freezing or burning up. I hunted Jay down in the mornings, in the evenings, or during my planning, and simply said “help.” His reply was always, “I’ll be right there,” or “just give me a minute.” He would show up, rip apart that heating unit, look me in the eye, and say, “We need to call somebody.” I just want to say, I think we both felt better when he ripped the front of that heater off. Seriously, more often than not, I had heat and air because of him.
So, when I get to school in the mornings, and I hear the sound of someone fixing a door or some other malfunction, I know it’s Jay keeping the ship afloat. Reflectively, Jay is at the school in the mornings, doing things that nobody even knows needs done while no one is looking. I hate to say it, because I am jealous, but that is what Batman does in Gotham.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
