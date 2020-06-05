The “new normal”: This term is used on the radio, TV, newspaper, and many other forms of communication. I am not a big fan of the phrase. Every time I hear it, I feel like someone is trying to trick me or make me believe an untruth (a term stolen from Orwell). It is without a doubt an oxymoron of historical context, but I would rather be told the truth of what it is implying instead of hearing the gloss-over. Our situation has not incurred a new normal for living, rather a subjective standard that is already far from what we would consider normal.
I deliberately want to remember that it is not normal to refuse to shake hands when greeting someone. I want to remember when I did not have to wear a mask while working. I want to be able to hug my fragile grandmother without fear of infecting her. Most of all, I want to always believe that grocery aisles are never one way.
I always want to remember these things and many others are not normal.
A few days ago, the drive belt broke on our riding lawn mower. It is a Craftsman and several years old. These things happen. Regardless, this is the belt that propels the tractor forward and backward. Without it, the mower will run, but not move. As Murphy’s Law would have it, the mower broke down in the lowest, farthest part of our yard. I am glad I did not accept this as the “new normal” and leave it there.
I decided I was going to fix it myself. Our yard was in desperate need of mowing and I have found that lawn mower repair businesses are rather busy, and thus weeks often pass before a tractor is returned.
To prepare myself, I watched several different YouTube videos in regard to replacing the part. Afterwards, armed with every tool I thought I would need (including a hammer), I walked down to the old girl, sitting quietly under a white oak. It was a beautiful morning.
I set about my task with a layman’s determination. I knew I had to fix it, but also knew I did not know what I was getting into. After about twenty minutes of toil, I found myself looking down at a slightly disassembled mower. Consequently, an annoying fear rose inside me of whether I could ever put it back together.
I have found in the past, when entering into a tenuous job, regardless of how bad I want to accomplish it, sometimes there comes a point where I feel this heavy pressure to let go and run. This mower is a big expense to us, and I could not help but think I was breaking it. I looked down at my disassembled mower and realized, I did not know what the heck (excuse my language) I was doing and felt this familiar urge to quit.
But I kept going. I always do. Because, as I have grown older, I have learned that feeling comes when I am on a precipice and letting go is never the answer.
The YouTube videos helped to a certain extent, but my mower was different than the ones I watched. As a matter of fact, once under the mower, I had to simply figure it out. The belts, the pulleys, the bolts that wouldn’t turn, (and I found, did not need to), were all a wonderful dance under that white oak. After a while, I did not worry about breaking my old mower, rather became more concerned with figuring out the riddle of repairing it.
I texted a picture of my progress to my more mechanically inclined friend, and said, “I don’t know if I’m killing it or fixing it.”
He aptly responded, “It looks like a toolbox exploded.”
In the end, after I sat down on the mower and started it up, I was glad I did not stop, and decided, the problem was truly not that hard to fix; the job was simply foreign to me. I have found that the fear of the unknown can be disabling and as such enter into these new “jobs” with that in mind. It gives me -not strength necessarily, but a type of personal understanding regarding new situations.
Comparatively, that ominous feeling, that sense of anxiety entering into the unknown seems paramount in our society. The new school year is going to be unprecedented in its application of teaching. With it will come new challenges and new success.
As such, regarding life’s current situation, give me the problem and let me deal with it. Stop feigning a “new” normalcy because I do not accept it. Honestly, even now, I go down the wrong aisles in the grocery store.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
