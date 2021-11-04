One of my favorite quotes from Leo Tolstoy starts out with, “I wanted movement, not a calm course of existence.” The older I get, the more I realize, this quote is suspiciously significant. Of course movement is important in life, but I was surprised to find how important it is to education. It is especially apt when the teacher gets older, and his bones and muscles do not work as well as they used to. Such is life.
Reflectively, I am currently part of an exclusive book club for teachers (only anyone that wanted to join is allowed). We are required to read the book Cognitive Engagement, which deals with teaching strategies and student engagement in the classroom.
Last week, I had to monitor the gym in the morning before classes. The students ambled in while I sat in my unfolded, fold-up chair and read my chapters dutifully. As I read, I came upon one strategy that I thought was interesting and relatable. Movement. Movement in the classroom.
As I studied the chapter, while admonishing the students in the gym about cell phones, I came across a section that stated, “movement is inescapably linked to learning and memory.” This is a profound statement if you think about the stationary desks and prescribed lectures.
And then there is my personal image of the old schoolmaster standing in front of the class with a ruler and a grimace derived from her internal hatred of children, her venomous voice declaring, “If you don’t eat yer meat, you can’t have any pudding!”
-I’m just joking. My high school English teachers were cool. A verbal toast to you Mrs. McNulty and Mrs. Hammons wherever you may be in this tumultuous life. Thank you.
Regardless, I agree that movement in the classroom is important, maybe necessary, and always fun.
Today, my students analyzed and answered questions about an essay by George Orwell. It was a three-page biographic account regarding his time in Burma, which at the time was occupied by Britain. Orwell was a police officer and resented his job because he hated oppression and was enacting the very thing he despised.
The questions were short answer and they diligently plugged them into their laptops. However, we went to the gym to discuss them. I allowed any student that volunteered to read their answers a chance to shoot a free-throw (I had to ask my wife if that was the correct term). It is amazing how many responded. However, I volunteered the quiet ones myself. And as quiet as they were, they still got up and shot that basketball. They wanted to. I could see it in their eyes: give me a chance-call on me. It was amazing.
Consequently, movement can be part of the cognitive and creative process, and maybe it should be. From different strategies come different results.
Comparatively, my wife and I attended the Kevin Costner and the Modern West Band concert Saturday (That’s correct, Kevin Costner has a band). We were assigned seats in the front of the back section. We were not on the floor, but they were not bad seats.
My wife and I are both fans of Kevin Costner’s work, and I think I have seen every movie he has made, my favorite being “A Perfect World.” Anyway, the concert started with a blaring introduction of clips from all his movies on a giant screen. It was remarkable. Then the band came out and played several original songs with Costner singing lead vocals. In between, Costner would tell stories and talk to the audience in that gruff cowboy voice of his.
The concert was wonderful, and my wife and I thoroughly enjoyed ourselves as we sat there in our seats. We tapped our feet, smiled, and held hands. But I felt like something was missing. I mean if you would have thrown a blanket over our laps, you would have thought we were 80 years old and sitting on our front porch. We needed movement!
Fortuitously, Mr. Costner says, “Come on down to the stage if you want to…” Did that mean only the people sitting on the ground level?
It didn’t matter. I looked at my wife and said, “Let’s go!”
We moved out of our seats, down the stairs, onto the floor past the guards and straight to the edge of the stage. I’m not much for idol worship, but it was kind of neat to see one of my favorite actors just a few feet away. Also, the energy in front of the stage was fantastic. My wife was glowing, and we both were dancing and laughing.
Then, as he was ending his concert, he started walking down the stage and high fiving the audience. I edged my way up to the stage and stretched my arm out and actually managed to shake his hand. That’s right, I shook Kevin Costner’s hand. I shall call him Kevin from now on.
As my book from my book club states, movement is linked to memory, but maybe the truth of the matter is, movement makes memory.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
