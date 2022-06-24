As I sit here watching the sun rise through the window of my comfortable bedroom, drinking a delightful cup of coffee at my desk, I ponder at the fact that a few weeks ago, against my better judgment, my wife and I, and some friends, traveled out of state.
I say “against my better judgment” because somewhere during the course of my life, vacation has become synonymous with work: packing suitcases, driving for hours, endless tourist sites in the hot sun, figuring out unfamiliar places and people, all for a couple of hours at a beach, which most of the time is populated beyond belief and smells like dead fish. And then after it is all over, a person still has to drive back: Hours on a drive where the GPS apparently decides it must take you through Atlanta no matter what the cost.
In comparison, James Oppenheim once said, “A foolish man seeks happiness in the distance, a wise man grows it under his feet.” I like Oppenheim. I think we could hang out. He was a poet and a novelist, but also a teacher. And I think his quote is very apropos.
Reflectively, the other day, while shortening my grass, the mower belt came off the riding lawn mower. I stopped the little red tractor and got down in the grass to see what I could see. Sure enough, the belt had slipped off its track. Eventually, I maneuvered the black belt on and then rolled over on my back there in the grass. I laid there and looked up at the sky for quite some time.
The temperature was in the upper 70s, which was cool compared to the previous days, and the sun was skipping light through the trees as a breeze slipped through the leaves above me. I had been on the deafening mower for about an hour, so the quiet was mesmerizing as the cotton hush of the gentle wind pushed around me.
Seems like I read somewhere that “no one looks up anymore.” I know that I don’t as much as I should. But there in that stolen moment, I found some uncanny happiness. No rush, no spending money, no harried push and shove or changing of lanes, just a blue sky above and green all around, and the smell of fresh cut grass.
What does it mean to “grow” happiness? Indeed, I did not grow the grass or the sky. I think Oppenheim meant “find” happiness. A wise man finds happiness around him or close to him. While I don’t think I’m wise, I do think I was lucky as the sun shown down on me on a cool summer’s day. The last time I looked under my mower, it fell on me. I didn’t feel very wise then.
As Oppenheim said, a wise man grows happiness under his feet. Well, I appreciated his sentiment as I lay there in my grass, growing mine.
Then I got up and mowed it.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
