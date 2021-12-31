Bob Dylan rightfully crooned the words, “The times they are a changing.” In that context, every now and again, I will get an email from Mr. West, one of our illustrious math teachers, with an attachment that includes some nostalgic song from our more profound years, or earlier. It is a nice interlude to the day, and during my planning or lunch, when I have that time to spare, I will sit back with my coffee and listen to whatever antiquated melody he sends me.
Consequently, I agree with Bob Dylan, but even as I marvel at the truthfulness of his celebrated lyric, the song goes on to say “don’t speak too soon for the wheel is still in spin…” And it is. Sometimes radical change is happening before we realize the context. It’s like floating in a fast-moving river and not noticing where you are as the bank glides by. And even though sometimes this change is obvious, if you can get some perspective on that bank, it always makes the change more real.
Reflectively, when I was in high school, we had to hand-write essays. My first research paper was seven pages long, and a person could see the difference in the pencil markings, because over the course of the paper the tip would lose its sharpened edge. I don’t even think mechanical pencils were truly popular at this time. Also, instead of using a downloaded picture from the internet to prove a point, I drew a picture right on the lined paper. I feared this daring move might infringe on the etiquette of the research paper, but Mrs. Hammons approved. She never stifled creativity. Cheers to you Mrs. Hammons!
Comparatively, I made an observation the other day. For the first time, as I sat in one of my student desks and listened to the Creative Writing Club read their short stories from my podium, I noticed that none of the club members used paper to present their stories.
The club is completely student driven and the work is not an assignment. As such, each work is a presentation of voluntary writing. They write (and write well) because they want to create something and share it. So, it was remarkable to me that for all of them, their chosen vehicle of presentation was their phone or a laptop. There was no gathering of paper or flipping of pages, other than the flip of their finger on some screen.
While many of my student-required essays are submitted online, in the back of my mind, I still feel as if that physical copy of their work is the final proof of achievement, and I often have students print out a final copy to put in a folder someplace.
However, as I observed the students who appreciate writing and will no doubt be future writers, I have come to conclude that the physical copy of a document, that tangible copy of a written creation, is not vital to this generation.
I am not saying this change is a bad thing, rather something I needed to put into perspective. Much like the fact that VHS and DVDs are slowly being replaced with the streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV, and Hulu, to name a few. However, for me, it is hard to let go of that physical copy of "Blade Runner, The Director’s Cut", because I can hold it in my hand, and I know I own it. Also, has anyone else been told that they have really high internet feed, but still have major problems?
Regardless, while I try to stay current with all the technology, the tweeter and face-chat, I am still sometimes surprised by the consequences as a result of our times “a changing.” Will the next generation know the feel of a pencil on paper? In that same context, how many trees are being saved?
From my perspective, it is interesting to see our youth dwell in this new era. There is often surprise when I use paper and pencil, or a moan of defiance as I hand out a paper quiz. Despite the cliché, many times I find that I truly am “old school.”
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.