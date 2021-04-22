Several years ago, my wife and I invested in a Craftsman lawnmower. We love it. Every now and then the little red tractor will break down or need a component replaced. When this happens, I enjoy fixing or replacing those weathered parts; I feel that manly satisfaction that comes from using my back and tools to solve a problem. Besides, if I don’t keep it running, my wife can’t mow the lawn.
This last mechanical endeavor found me under the lawnmower replacing its blades just in front of our house. I used the jack from the Jeep and lifted up the mulch-stained mower enough to where I could see just under the mower deck. Through clumps of grass and dirt, I was able to reach under the deck and eventually take off and put on new blades. However, the old girl didn’t take well to the last torque of the socket wrench. The jack tilted for a second, and then suddenly the whole thing fell on my left arm.
I was shocked and gave my arm a pull, but it was held fast to the ground. My skin swelled around my captured limb under the rusty edge of the mower deck. It was like a sharp, heavy finger was pressing down on my forearm. I kept waiting for the pain to hit, but there was only pressure.
I felt like this was it: She wasn’t going to let me fix anything again.
I rolled over on my back and looked skyward. Luckily, I had pulled the mower up under the giant Maple tree in our front yard. The sun was trying to get through but could not. Instead, the sun imbued the maple leaves with this powerful green glow. It was somewhat nice.
Oddly enough, as I looked up into the emerald canopy of that tree, I started thinking about school. However, I was not thinking about those 16 ungraded essays or those tests that I needed to upload to Infinite Campus (computer gradebook). I was thinking about John (made-up name). John is a virtual student and barely getting by school, but today he told me he couldn’t attend class because he had acquired a job. I have actually heard this several times.
Now John still expects to pass. Apparently, he will simply do the assignments whenever he wants because he is a student of virtual teaching.
Now, as I lay there under the lawn mower, thinking about John’s circumstance, I wasn’t thinking: “I have to cut off my arm so I can help John pass.” No. It was more like: how and why did John get a job during school hours and class time when he is barely passing? Are there no rules against businesses asking students to work during their school hours? I was really asking. I should have known, but I had a lawnmower on my arm.
Regardless of the answer, as of late, I have naively come to realize, education and school is not considered as important as it used to be. Where it used to be a priority in our society and with our students, it now seems to have lost its significance. I know this, because I asked them. I was told by the few I asked it just seemed like school wasn’t that important and it was one of the last things they worry about.
In the span of one year, a student that was required by law to attend (on time) every class during a school day, is now regulated to do what? In many situations the student is deciding, especially seniors. Every time I thought about this, I almost wished the blades would start turning.
However, as I lay there under the silky shade of the maple, I looked over at my arm and regarded the problem. The mower deck was holding my arm down. I realized with a smile; the mower deck is not attached solidly to the whole mower. I reached over, lifted it off easily with my right arm, and pulled my left arm out.
As I stood, free from my capture, I had an epiphany. Ironically, in John’s class we are reading a novel that is an allegory. In an allegory, the author is literally giving the audience a story, but in truth talking about something more important. Usually, in the story, certain things or people are symbolic of other things.
So, as I stood there, pieces of sunlight finally sneaking through the leaves, I came to conclude that if the mower was education and teaching was my arm, what was the mower deck? What has made school lose its sense of priority? I was going to ask John, but he had to work and didn’t come to class today.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.