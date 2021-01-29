We are again reading novel "Fahrenheit 451" in my sophomore English class. The frayed book I hold in my hand is the book I use every time I teach this unit, and it is filled with tattered markers and annotations. It’s like a shabby old friend, really. The colors of fire and ash mark its surface like an anthem, an obvious allusion to the book’s notorious innards.
In class today, I was talking about how author Ray Bradbury was concerned that abuse of technology and a strong government would cause people to stop thinking. It is an appropriate theme in our current social media age.
Ironically, the other day some dear friends informed me that I am very “uninformed about what’s going on” in America. Evidently, I follow the masses, and I watch the news on the television. As such, I am ignorant about the things I see and hear with my own eyes and ears. Apparently, the Mainstream Media (MSM) has diabolical goals. It only reveals specific parts of speeches and manipulates political landscapes and riots — literally.
I am not for sure what Mainstream Media involves, but it seems to be anything I listen to or watch that does not correspond with a certain way of thinking. No one asks what I watch or listen to; my sources are simply assumed to be Mainstream Media because it does not follow certain declarations of truth.
Ironically, I am not beyond believing my ignorance and adherence to a dominate media to be a possibility. The protagonists in some of my favorite novels are often blind to this propaganda and control until they have a life changing epiphany. And I have also observed the real media manipulate and coerce opinions in the past.
However, when thinking about our current climate, who decides which media is diabolical?
What differentiates my friend’s sources from mine own? What if this diabolical propaganda comes not from my sources, but other’s? How are their sources true when the news I watch and articles I read are not? I am finding more often than not, it is about the political party a person belongs to, not the truth.
In truth, I do not follow blindly. I research and listen to first hand sources. However, even when I hear the actual words coming out of a person’s mouth, apparently it is still not proof enough to justify my opinion. It’s rather mind boggling.
But I still accept the possibility that I might be missing something.
My objective is simply a recognition of an extreme absolutism in some people that follow political parties. So much so that there is no room for contemplation, consideration, or even an epiphany. I love a good epiphany.
Everyone is yelling and no one is listening. Everyone is right and no one is even considering they might be wrong. There is also a hate machine out there, and it seems like some people are hungry for what it is offering them.
Our political system has dwindled down to two main parties, and in truth, I feel like there is an entity out there that wants people en masse to just pick a side. Once a side is chosen, people need remain blind to what ills or lies come forth that might incriminate that side. In addition, people must hate with all our essence the opposing side — without reservation. Everything the other side does is wrong and can be construed as such with as little evidence as possible. Sometimes nothing more than a push from a social media platform.
Actually, this would be good, because we would not have to think, and I could let my robot brain simply function in a black and white utilitarian setting that keeps me safe from horrors of individuality.
However, we are not black and white, we are a heck of a lot of gray. To argue in absolutes is to be blind to that space in our conversations where a lot of times we find a higher truth. But you have to stop and think to do that. And no one wants to have a conversation. When there is no conversation among people is when a strong government becomes dangerous. It doesn’t matter which side you choose.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
