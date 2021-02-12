As I type these words, I am sitting at my desk at home, and from my warm refuge, I can see those utilitarian structures this side of the railroad tracks silhouetted by the quiet glow of the morning. It’s early Saturday, and I thought I would get a little grading done. I have about 40 narrative assignments I need to read and critique from my sophomore classes.
As I wonder through their imaginings, admonishing comma splices and lack of capitalization, I find that many of the stories are written about the students themselves. The assignment was to create an original story of fiction with a plot, character, exposition, etc. And although they succeeded in the fiction department, at times the stories sound more like a personal essay than a short story. However, we all know little Johnny does not have a portal to a different dimension in his closet or that the Valentine candy hearts Janet received from an admirer do not actually hold a clandestine message from the government.
Nevertheless, many of the students write the story as if it were happening to them instead of a character. I smile at this and appreciate the innocence. However, there is also a subjective truth. I don’t know how many times in class we have studied a piece of literature, exploring those old classics, and I have said, “This is really about us. That is why we read it.”
And it’s true. Those stories of sacrifice, those amazing adventures, and those jarring journeys in our literature are about us, or we would not want (or need) to read them. I remember disliking Achilles because I felt he was a bully to Hector. I remember fearing my own complacency and ignorance when I read about Montag in "Fahrenheit 451". I even remember, at 10 years old, I became completely embarrassed when Catwoman kissed Batman — on the lips.
It is not only the character we relate to, but the situations these stories incur. As mentioned above, one of my student’s characters found a magic portal in a closet; this is reminiscent of the character Lucy from "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe," who found a portal to another dimension. The other dimension was an allegory for good and evil, of course, for Lucy and her siblings who were escaping a horrible war-ravaged world and the loss of their parents.
Reflectively, "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" was the first novel I ever read. It was my portal at one time. I remember clearly, when I was young, my mother would have to drive us to the laundromat several miles from our home. We had to sit for hours while she washed, dried, and folded our clothes for the whole week.
From those elastic hours, I vividly remember those orange plastic seats and the large windows that seemed to put us on display as we washed our clothes. I still think that is weird. Why do laundromats have display windows? And then there was the irony in the fact that the place smelled warm and clean despite the dirty floors and gum under the seats and on the window seals.
Inside the laundromat was a cacophony of cleaning machines, and there was no place to really explore outside the laundromat because it was located in an industrial part of town. Over the years, I examined the perimeter of that building several times as my socks tumbled around those dryers. I paced endlessly around that dilapidated parking lot, contemplating how the grass grew up between the cracks of the concrete, or marveling at the beauty of a random marble lying in the gravel, or watching a line of ants making their way to their own truth. I believe in the parking lot of that laundromat is where I met my robot brain.
But then I also found a nice escape. It was a book. And as I opened those hallowed pages, the loud tumble of the washing machines faded away, the gum under seats became less mindful, and old man Nicholson’s spit-cup dissipated — it all fell away into a forest of imagination. I was there with Lucy as she went through the Wardrobe and into that snow covered forest. I was there, because by golly, it was better than where I was at.
Shakespeare said life is a stage, but I think it’s more than that. Our life is a story and we keep telling it, maybe yelling it, putting it in our narratives and telling it to others, letting it grow and live long after we are gone. It is our immortality, but only in the sense that we are all the same.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
