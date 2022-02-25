The sun hadn’t quite breached the horizon when I eased my Jeep into the parking lot this morning. As I opened the door to the school and rushed in out of the cold, I noticed a maple leaf breezed in with me from the sidewalk. I smiled and left the rusty vagabond where it lay, the halogen lights catching him like a museum specimen under a probe. I headed to my classroom where soon there would be a hot cup of coffee and papers to grade.
Still, I thought about the leaf on and off all day, and assumed that winter born drifter was crushed under the foot of many an educator rushing in to wake up their classrooms.
My day began as it always did, with a casual discourse between me and my students. However, as I engaged my students, they engaged me. It’s an honorable incursion when they ask questions, one an educator promotes. Then there are those questions that impart a story. Let me explain: when I was in school, we loved when a teacher would sometimes get off track because they helplessly had to tell a story or recount some far-reaching event in their life.
Indeed, some of my favorite teachers fill my memory with their stories rather than the educational banter of semicolons and commas, or math. I remember Mr. Creech taught geometry in a basement-class at my high school. He would often drift off into his fishing excursions that took us pretty far from trying to find a right angle in a triangle. Actually, we watched a video one time where he was in a fishing tournament. He didn’t win, but you could see him in the distance.
In comparison, today I assigned my sophomores the gruesome task of writing a poem. However, before I pushed them over into that moment of quiet where they start working, a student from the back, whose work habits lack a little motivation, said, “Mr. Theodore, have you ever came close to being killed?” He was trying to delay that moment of work.
However, I couldn’t help myself. What an interesting question. I had indeed almost been killed during my lifetime. There was the ketchup incident in 2005, as well as the almost-waking-my-wife-up-before-the-alarm incident of 2002. However, in hopes of inspiring some lesson from my potential story, I began by explaining the importance of good habits and told them a story about a motorcycle. It was a moment I would never forget.
I explained that when I was younger, I drove a motorcycle. I would often hop on the motorcycle like jumping on a horse and take off down the road without thinking. I explained that in my youthful haste, I would often forget to put up the kickstand.
I clarified to my kids that if I could go back in time, I would create the logical habit of putting up that kickstand, much like turning in a paper on time, or finishing an assignment. Then, as I told the story, I became lost in the moment.
As it was, one evening, I came out of a convenience store, hopped on my bike and took off down the road. Eventually, I came upon a curve and leaned into it; however, my bike would not lean. I looked to my feet and my kickstand was still down, sparks flying as it scraped across the blacktop. I was already speeding into a curve whose bend ended in quite a large drop onto another road below.
My bike would not turn and I was going too fast to stop. I jumped straight up, and the motorcycle kept going underneath me, refusing to bend to the curve. The sound of its engine when it flew over the little cliff was surreal as I rolled to the edge of the asphalt.
As I finish the story, I tell my students that I walked home. Which I did. However, I do not remember walking home after the wreck.
As I jot down the last lines of this editorial in the last part of this day, I think about that leaf flittering in the doorway this morning. I have actually thought about it all day, on and off. In the end, as Cesarean Pavese put it, “We do not remember days, we remember moments.” And those are what we end up sharing.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
