It is 5 p.m on a Tuesday, and I’m sitting at a student desk in the back of my classroom. The halogen lights flicker as a student stands in the front of the room behind my podium dressed in purple velvet and a Mad Hatter’s hat. Her voice goes up and down as she spins a wonderful tale to me and fifteen other students.
Once a month, the Creative Writing Club meets, and since it is five days until All Hallows Eve, we decided to dress up. My classroom this evening is filled with princesses, the statue of liberty, a devil, and two Mad Hatters among others. It is by far our most colorful meeting.
However, while the costumes are fun, they are not the reason these students are here. The Creative Writing Club was created by students who like to write and share their work. As a school club, they needed a sponsor, and I was more than happy to comply. But again, it was created by students and is completely driven by their desire to create.
More than once, as I sit there in the back of my own classroom listening to them tell their tales, I contemplate the fact that I am sometimes the only adult who gets to witness their raw talent and performance. Often, I am in awe of their ability to craftily weave and construct stories of such depth and detail that the residue of their stories stick with me days after hearing them, much like a good movie or book.
This evening is no different. Our theme was centered on Halloween and scary stories, and as each student brought us into their foreboding world we encountered snakes, serial killers, cave monsters and haunted mirrors. The plots were surprising and clever, and never boring. More than once, at the end of a story, the whole class would gasp and lean back at a startling revelation or surprise. I screamed a little, but no one heard me.
As I listen to these young souls impart their fictional worlds and fantastical characters, I am inspired and humbled. Where will these young writers be in five years? Ten years? If their talent and desire to create is this strong now -their desire to write intrinsically and willingly on their own, where will it take them? I can’t wait to see.
Comparatively, Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. once said, “Through our great good fortune, in our youth our hearts were touched with fire. It was given to us to learn at the outset that life is a profound and passionate thing.” In those moments in my classroom, as those kids read their work behind the shaky stand of my old wooden podium, I get to see that fire. I am both honored and inspired.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
