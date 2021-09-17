At the end of the school day, after the students have left, I am leaning back in my chair blindly staring up at my ceiling. Eventually, my wife makes her way down from her classroom and opens my classroom door and asks, “You ready?” I nod as I drag myself to the door and habitually swipe at the switches on the wall, hopefully turning out those darn halogen lights. The two switches are a combination of mix-match control, so I always hit both for good measure and walk away, leaving the rattling hum of the air conditioner in the dark with the ghost of the dead fish from my half-filled fish tank.
As we shuffle down the hallway, carrying our respective work for home, I start relaying the day’s more dramatic moments. It has been a day, and the lingering turmoil had nothing to do with what I was teaching. It never does.
As I ramble on, my wife attends my grumbling like an empathetic best friend. We wearily push out the door and into the overbearing sun rising off the parking lot. However, as we unlock the car, and get in, I remember something wonderful also happened today. In the mist of my monotonous moaning, I remembered the Fortune Box. I also realized once again that complaining sometimes becomes habitual. Stupid robot brain.
About three days ago, I assigned a new task to my Creative Writing Class. I had never attempted it before but, ultimately, the assignment is very simple. The best ones are.
Originally, as a writing prompt for the beginning of class, I asked them to create two or three fortunes or positive sayings that might be found in a fortune cookie. They had to imagine random individuals would read these fortunes. The next day, I took the assignment farther.
Earlier in the week, I had purchased 25 tiny, colorful gift boxes, no more than an inch and a half wide. The boxes look like miniature wrapped presents. I instructed my students to choose one of their “fortune” messages to place in a box for a random person to find in the school.
Once my students had polished up their inspiring, prophetic messages, we printed them off, cut them out and placed them in the boxes like little scrolls. However, some of the students also put small charms in the boxes as well: miniature keys, small crystals, small flowers, and other things. Still, the written message in the box was the true jewel. As usual, many of the students ran with the assignment and created some very original boxes.
Regardless, their assignment was to affect someone with words; to make a random person feel something when they opened the box and read the message that lay hidden inside. In that context, the messages in no way could be negative, rather motivational or moving.
When all the pieces were put together, they were instructed to go out into the school during class time, (as the halls are empty), and inconspicuously place the boxes throughout the school building: a window ledge, the corner of the steps, atop a door frame, wherever a person might accidentally let their eyes fall on the box.
When we returned to class after the boxes had been planted, and my students were all sitting in their seats, I stood at my podium and honestly questioned: “I wonder if we will know if anyone finds them…”
Today, at the end of a class, one of my intrepid students rushed up to me as other students indifferently brushed past her. She exclaimed, “They found it! They found it!” Apparently, my student had placed her Fortune Box someplace where a cafeteria worker found it. I thought that was interesting. I was only thinking about other students finding the messages.
Apparently, this recipient taped the student’s profound little message on her cash register.
The student, in her excitement, said some words that I have never heard before as a teacher, “Thank you for assigning that assignment!” When I think back, I will not remember it was a “rough day” I will remember it was a great day. That student knew she affected someone with her words.
This was her message in her Fortune Box:
When was the last time you looked outside? Look out there, out that window, out that door. Through rain or shine, the earth is still out there living. Through dehydrating droughts or oceanic floods, the earth continues. Flowers still bloom, and grass still grows, just as we humans do. It’s like winter. Everything around you… it wilts away. It all turns black and brown, and it shrivels up into a state of glass-like fragility. In the spring, however, and the summer, these shells of life bloom once again into vivid orchids and grand fruit trees. They die each and every year just to come back even more beautiful than the last. Just something to think about, I suppose.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.