Around this time last year my grandmother was dying from COVID. I remember I was not allowed near her as she lay in her hospital bed. I desperately wanted to touch her hand and be by her side but was only permitted to stand outside her room for 15 minutes and look through a window while she lay unconscious. For 15 minutes, as nurses and hospital staff swirled around me, I tried to remember every sacred moment that woman had given me. I said goodbye that day not knowing if I would ever be able to be that close again.
A few days later, our family was notified that they could briefly come into her room and give their respects as she was in her final hours. There was a certain time scheduled to be there.
That was their policy.
In another instance, my wife contracted COVID several months ago and at one point started having heart palpitations and found it hard to breathe. We took her to Lexington, and because she had COVID and I was around her, I was not even allowed to sit in the waiting room. She could have been on the edge of a heart attack, but I had to sit in my car for hours. I can’t tell you the scenarios that went through my head as I waited in that parking lot.
As a result, I sat in the car anxiously texting her and, unknown to me, she was unable to respond because her blood was being drawn. I sat for about half an hour wondering what was going on until she let me know what was happening. I was ready to storm the hospital; I truly was about to burst into the hospital.
Actually, before admitting her, my wife and I desperately explained that we both had been vaccinated and that I had already had COVID and now tested negative, but it did not matter. I even told the adamant little lady at the front desk that I wouldn’t breathe and wear a mask at the same time, but nothing mattered. As I was starting to cut out a kidney for sacrifice, my wife put her hand on my shoulder and said, “Go. I will be fine.”
Honestly, as my wife’s hand slipped from mine while standing in the entryway of that large medical facility for health and well-being, I looked at her, knowing she was in pain and frightened, and thought, “wow, what if…”
But that was their policy.
Several months ago, my granddaughter had to receive infusions of iron. The process involved needles and IVs and was a grueling process. We called ahead and they said Grandma and Grandpa could go back with her as well, to help ease the fear. All five of us packed into our car and headed north for a couple of hours, but when we arrived, they informed us that only two were allowed to go back with her. We explained that we called ahead, and someone said it was okay, but they said, almost vindictively, “I’m sorry, that’s our policy.”
We watched as mom and dad carried her off to what she had already experienced once and greatly feared again. She screamed and begged for Grandma and Grandpa, but the office manager once again said, “That’s our policy.” I don’t think my granddaughter knows what the hell “policy” means. I don’t think I do anymore.
In each of these scenarios, I asked what the people in charge were afraid of. I inquired why; why can’t we be with the ones we love who are in great fear and possibly dying? These are the moments it would seem that policy would allow such a thing.
At first, they told me it was for my protection, but I told them, in every case, I wasn’t at risk and had been around the persons admitted anyway. So, I know that’s not true. The most affecting answer I received was that they did not want to put the doctors and nurses at risk.
Honestly, that is hard to argue without sounding selfish. That’s why I didn’t blatantly walk in the room where my grandmother lay dying. That is why I didn’t storm the hospital where my wife was being treated. That is why I didn’t bust past the office manager to my granddaughter crying in the next room as a needle went into her arm.
Still, catering to fear on such a level that it undermines kindness or familial necessity in a time of crisis also seems wrong. And I would argue that it is necessary to be with the ones you love when they are sick, afraid, or dying. Also, “that’s our policy” should not be the door to shut in everyone’s face because no one wants to figure out a better, more humane (even logical) way to deal with complicated situations. However, it seems since COVID we are just accepting what is being dealt to us, whether it makes sense or not.
Understand, policy does not hear the individual: It does not hear about a grandmother dying alone in a cold hospital bed, it does not hear the cries of confused child screaming for security, and it does not hear a man demanding to be by his wife’s side while she is sick.
I want to say this: In each of those instances mentioned above, concessions could have been made. While I do not want to put anyone at risk, I feel something has been lost while being so careful. In each one of the situations listed above, I offered a solution that was just as logical as their mandatory regulations, however, it was not even considered because nothing trumps the policy.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
