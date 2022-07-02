In the early evening at our house, when the twilight has just begun to bring its magic light, a deer, specifically a large doe, gracefully makes her way around our house to the backyard. I have watched her on her little journey, stopping every now and then, ears twitching, nipping the grass as she goes.
In direct contrast, currently there is a surplus of controversial discord impacting the world. But it is always so, and if it isn’t, the media makes it so. Regardless, there are some realistic and divisive problems permeating our society. The January 6 hearings are dominating our national news, while the horrible war in the Ukraine hits home in another way. Then there is the eternal battle over abortion, as well as the endless battle over gun control and Second Amendment rights.
Reflectively, when 3 a.m. arrives, and my eyes pop open there in the dark, these are the topics my eyes swim over as I read the news on my phone. Each of these problems require a duality of extremes (two sides), and honestly, while I may believe one way or the other, I feel there will be no real resolution to a lot of these problems, at least not for a while.
As a consequence, and a result or repetitious information, as well as a hope to avoid a depressive state of mind, I once again turned to fiction. About a week ago, while the crickets sang through the open window, I dimmed the settings on my old iPhone as not to disturb the wife again and found a wonderful little jewel of a book on my Kindle app. Consequently, I have to keep the phone plugged in so the battery will work; I also keep a glass of water by the bed in case that old battery catches fire (this also works if I am thirsty). I would hate to wake my wife and tell her the blanket was on fire. Wouldn’t that be funny?
Anyway, the book is called “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Basically, the novel is about an abandoned 6-year-old girl who grows up in the thick, lush marshes of North Carolina. A mystery ensues in her older years, but the book is inundated with the texture of moss-draped oaks, murky waters and long-necked heron, all which rake the edge of the ocean with countless water trails and hidden estuaries. Indeed, the setting itself seems to be a major character in the book.
At one point, the 6-year-old protagonist motors by a couple of deer in her father’s old boat. They are hanging their necks, drinking water as she passes. They stop and look up. I immediately thought of our own deer in our backyard. I could see the image from the text as plain as if I were there myself.
In the novel, as the protagonist putted past in her old boat, she thinks to herself, “. . . if you act like a predator, they act like prey. Just ignore them, keep going slow.”
I have thought about that instance in the book several times in the past few days. And when our deer approaches our property, and I am outside, I do not stop, and continue to do whatever I am doing. As such, I am able to get within a few feet of the majestic creature. This morning, even as I write this editorial, she glided up to our back patio and I was able to see the smooth texture of her glistening coat in the morning light.
I have found an interesting connection to the novel I am reading, one that I will continue to explore at 3 a.m., until of course the battery in the phone gets so hot I cannot hold my phone. And while my story ultimately has a different main theme, there is still the theme of the beauty in nature that permeates the novel and my growing adventure with the deer. Also, I have found a nice respite from the news.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
