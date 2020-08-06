On my desk sits an old, brass nautical compass. Around its circumference are three screws I assume exist to bolt the apparatus to the stationary surface of a water vessel, but I am guessing. No matter, my compass is for aesthetic means as I do not own a boat, just a lot of books.
Regardless, I have always loved the concept of a compass: A magical device not bound by technology that can help a person find their way. The metaphorical implications are boundless, and the literal application is often an adventure. Ultimately, a compass is a self-sufficient tool that detects the Earth’s magnetic fields and has guided man through some of the most essential journeys in history. To hold one in your hand is to hold a sense of purity of purpose that has survived every technical evolution. It will work when other things will not.
However, the symbolism of the compass is just as relevant. I look down at the cold brass instrument and marvel at its simplicity and beauty and wish there were a solution just as simple to our own current dilemmas. Indeed, I do not think it is too dramatic to say that collectively we are lost in a turbulent sea of problems. I will not bother to list them. They are listed too much as it is.
But here in the quiet of the morning, as I type these words, the little black needle of the compass gyrates from the slight vibration of my writing. However, the needle will eventually relax after it is moved and, in the end, faithfully point North. This is something a person can depend on; Again, the symbolism of this action almost outweighs the function. Almost. I am sure Magellan would tell me to stuff my symbolism and metaphors.
This last Monday, teachers had their first official professional development training. As we passed one another in the hall, or gathered in little groups inside someone’s room, it was almost cathartic to hear all the questions and fears that I had uttered over the past few months emerge from the mouths of my colleagues. However, there were also ideas and proposals and passions.
I remember coming upon class after class where our tech-savy Mrs. Watkins was explaining to other teachers alternatives to approach students online and answered any questions involving Google Classroom and offer a plethora of ideas regarding communicating with the students virtually.
After a while, the fears seemed less intimidating and more like something we are going to have to navigate. By the end of the day, I was smiling at my wife who had, with her notorious Science Department colleagues, accumulated helpful questions and ideas, scribbled haphazardly in her horrible handwriting, all the while chasing our vice principal down and asking him relentless questions. Indeed, as I looked at her this morning, I commented on her lack of sleep. She said she kept waking up and thinking of ideas about how to approach science labs and ways to help students via virtual learning.
I still have this growing anxiety about our new school year, and I know it is because I want to do what is best and proper as far as teaching and safety. I think about our future, and then think about our last semester and perhaps what I could have done better. And then I think about last Monday, and how my colleagues are not just an inspiration, but a necessity in the upcoming fray, like a compass on a ship in a storm.
Ralph Waldo Emerson said it best, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters to what lies within us.” Notice he says “us.”
There is a strong solace in the fact that beyond the technology we are going to be circumstantially obliged to use, as always, there is the simple tool that will get us through . . . people.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
