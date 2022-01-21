Beyond the snow and ice, English class pushes on. We are currently reading the epic poem "Beowulf" in my senior class. If students can get past the fact that the reading is an assignment, the story of Beowulf is a grand adventure that mirrors the same themes we currently portray in contemporary storytelling. It’s funny, I just realized while change is one of the only constants, in many ways, man doesn’t change. For example, "Beowulf" is a 6th century narrative poem that narrates the message of good versus evil, heredity, and loyalty, concepts we still hold important today.
Basically, "Beowulf" is about a hero and his battle with three versions of evil. The first battle, and probably the most legendary, is Beowulf’s battle with the monster Grendel. Grendel is Beowulf’s Joker, his Lex Luther, and like Superman or Batman, Beowulf is called to fight him. It is a grand and gory battle, full of magic, swords and extraordinary feats of bravery and strength.
Reflectively, unless you read Gardner’s version, Grendel is portrayed as a despicably evil monster, that feeds on human flesh simply for the satisfaction of killing. He is an unstoppable evil that visits the grandest mead hall in pagan Scandinavia, just to destroy the merriment.
Grendel’s existence makes teaching the unit more interesting. Let’s face it: Monsters are fun. I can still remember my youngest son’s fascination with the clown Pennywise from the original Stephen King movie “It.” Indeed, Nicholas was terrified of that clown, but there was also a strong fascination with the white-faced circus reject. I am still tempted yearly to send him a birthday card from Pennywise, however, I know he knows it would be from me.
Speaking of monsters, the other morning I walked into my classroom to find my little cave in extreme disarray. The desks were all askew, as if thrown aside, and my pictures were strewn all over my desk, among other things. It looked as if a monster had ravaged my room, or it was Goldilocks, and she sat in every chair and decided it didn’t fit, then threw it aside. You see, Goldilocks was the real villain in her story, not the bears.
Apparently, over the snow days, the tech department came into my room, took down my white board, and put up a new Viewsonic board. So, my first day back I was going to have a learning curve figuring out how this large, technological behemoth stapled to my wall was going to work. Talk about a Monday.
Well, as the day progressed, I figured out the basics. Remember, change is one of the only constants, and figuring out how to adapt to change is often the key to survival. Lucky for me, I was able to figure it out while teaching a different class every hour or so. Talk about fun. Sarcasm really is an art, and there are some artists out there.
Toward the end of the day, I was able to give notes while using the Viewsonic board. However, for some reason, the slides would change if my hand was close to the screen. So, this giant screen would change slides without me expecting it. When the whole screen moved without my physical decree, I reflexively reacted as if it were falling, and I jumped back. It is an unbalancing sensation if you are standing next to it.
Eventually, I became used to the uninitiated moving screen, but then the darn thing started shocking me. So, every now and then, as I intentionally touched the screen to move the notes, I would yelp in surprise and pain. Beyond laughing, my students were in awe because they actually heard the crackles every time I was shocked.
I am assuming the dry air and cold outside attributed to the extreme static electricity. The Viewsonic board was simply the component to deliver the pain. One student who had been observing my trials with the new technology said, “Man, that thing is out to get you. It’s evil!”
Without missing a beat, another student enthusiastically replied, “We should call it Grendel!”
And so, if you visit my classroom, on the front wall where my loyal white board used to rest, there is a large, dark piece of technology, its black frame sticking out from the wall, menacingly. The black screen mirrors the children sitting in their desks until I turn it on, as if there was a dark dimension on the other side. It moves on its own, unbalancing its victims, and dishes out pain if you touch it. It is a venomous creature driven by the academic whip of technology.
There on that wall rests Grendel.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.