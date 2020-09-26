It is that time of year again: an easy autumn wind blows through the Bluegrass, and once more, my students and I are exploring the world of Greek mythology. Throughout the realm of literature we take to the sea as Odysseus lands on the isle of the cyclops, we follow Theseus through the maze as he defeats the Minotaur, and we cross the sea in a thousand ships as the Greeks invade Troy.
Is it odd that the rusty smell of Fall reminds me of “The Iliad”?
Along our journey as scholars, we discuss the characteristics of the Greek hero, and Achilles is among the most famous of Greek heroes. Indeed, during the battle of Troy, he defeated the Trojan’s greatest warrior, Hector, in a fight that is immortalized in the epic “The Iliad.”
I remember the first time I met the infamous Achilles; It was my starting year in college, and even then, I found the demigod to be brash and something of a braggart. I would even call him a bully. And I have never liked bullies, not even in literature. Long before I attended college, I came to understand that just because someone is loud and powerful, it does not make them worthy of praise.
That is an odd concept in our current society, but I stand by it.
Ironically, in regard to the story of the battle of Troy, I was more partial to Hector as far as an evident hero: Hector, who faced not only Achilles, the son of a goddess, but also the will of the gods themselves. And Hector was simply a man.
In my humble opinion, Hector is the greatest underdog in literary history. Sadly, the concept of “hero” in history is often lost in a nod to title (or even egoism). So it goes.
Reflectively, when I was in eighth grade, my class had its own Achilles. He was the son of a prosperous family with great genes and the most popular boy in our grade. There was no doubt the gods shined their light on this kid. With perfect teeth and a great haircut, he played every sport imaginable, sometimes even a grade beyond his own. I don’t know how many times I observed him on the shoulders of his classmates, an athletic hero beyond compromise. I’m not making this up - then again, we have all met our Achilles. But did you ever fight yours?
One day, while returning from lunch, our class made its way up the stairs to our classroom. Apparently, I was in his way because he ruthlessly shoved me rather hard into the rail. Without thinking, I immediately retaliated and pushed him back. This shocked him, and you could see it in his eyes. No one pushed Achilles. Ever.
Well, when we got to the classroom, as the fates would have it, the teacher had not made it yet. He immediately came up to me and shoved me again.
“Let’s finish what we started on the steps,” he said through those perfect white teeth that matched his new white Nikes. In contrast, my shoes came from the sale aisle at the Roses’ department store. Their brand name was “Shoe.” Regardless, I duly shoved him back, albeit with a little less force than I encountered (did not want to take it over the edge yet).
Thinking back, I can conclude his confidence could have beat me more than his fighting ability. After I pushed him back that last time, he let out a loud “Well…” as if he could not believe my actions. He made sure that the whole class was watching (classic bully tactic when they are going to pummel you). And this is where I know, in my heart, we are all animals, because I was alone in the middle of a group of 30 students – and their mouths were watering for a fight.
However, I did not relish getting beat up in front of my classmates by the most popular kid in school. So, I began talking to him. I mean I was verbally intense, looking him in the eyes and asking him questions. It was rather weird, and he smirked more than once, but I didn’t stop. I asked him what he thought about that new group Bon Jovi, if bottled water would last, and other nonsensical questions.
On the precipice of violence there was a sense of confusion, but through the mulch of my words, I remember I tried to explain that he started the encounter and that I had no choice. I ask him what would he do? However, trying to use logic against vanity is a hard task. Just look at our president.
Regardless, we circled one another in the gladiator arena of 8th grade class, but no punches were ever thrown, and eventually it was a boring scene when the teacher made her way in. As such, our eager onlookers dutifully found their seats.
To this day, I think everyone was let down, but I made it out alive, even unscathed. I feared though, Achilles’ anger might resurface, but it never did. He never brought it up again.
I saw him years later during a random basketball game out of town, an old acquaintance, like me, bearing the weather of middle age. The air of Achilles was still about him though, a fortunate son, but so was a realistic maturity that prevails with age.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
