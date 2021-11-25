I have fourth period planning, and around one o’clock, I cross the hall from my room to the teachers’ breakroom and make my second cup of coffee for the day. From my desk I can see the steely gray sky outside, and I find that the window that separates me from the cold is not thick enough. However, my classroom heater chugs on like its choking on intention. Mrs. Perry’s actually whistles at her. A cup of hot coffee sounds wonderful.
Regardless of the cold, or maybe because of it, this is my favorite time of year. Consequently, it is also the time of year that some of our most traditional holidays find their annual home. With those ashen skies comes the smell of hot chocolate and peppermint, burnt leaves and pumpkin spice. Indeed, beyond the biting chill there is a plethora of olfactory nostalgia.
From my youth, I remember staying out on those cold November evenings well past sunset, the cold not cold anymore as the surface of my face matched the temperature outside with red cheeks and glassy eyes. I was always dressed in flannel and some kind of floppy hat or toboggan, and as my friends and I ran out the day, I often existed in that time between sunset and darkness.
I also remember that sharp persistent cold referred to as “hog killing weather.” Actually, I lived on a farm in my early youth, deep down Coal Hill Road, and I saw at least two slaughters in my time, the carcass of a once living beast split open and hanging from a tree beside a large barrel of boiling water. I do not recall the purpose of the steaming barrel, but it is there in the picture in my memory beside the faded wood of our old barn and a group of men standing around with the tips of their cigarettes glowing in the fading twilight.
Reflectively, there is something about the gloomy cold and the penetrating temperatures in the early morning or late evening, pushing an individual into a building seeking warmth. The cold helps us to be thankful. When I see that cold, gray sky, it is mostly from a warm safe place and a feeling rises up in me similar to gratitude.
Then there is the struggle and the endurance that results from the cold, the challenge of it. At one point in my life, I lived in a trailer down a nameless side road in Keavy. I remember we did not have adequate underpinning for our trailer and as a result, our water froze frequently. It is awful to be without water in the wintertime. Regardless, more than once, my uncle Jim had to come over and fix our frozen and busted pipes.
I was about thirteen, and as I watched him crawl under the trailer in the snow in that frigid weather, I marveled at his endurance, and was thankful for it. I dutifully handed him tools but found that type of cold too abrasive and could not wait to get in the house and stand over a vent. I remember thinking selfishly that I was glad that I was not the one under the trailer, but as I stood there shivering in my thin jeans, I wondered about the time when I would be the one fixing the busted pipes and how I would fair.
In the teacher breakroom, the coffee machine spits and spews the last of the dark elixir into my Batman coffee cup, and I walk back across the hall to my room. I sit down at my desk in my empty classroom and look out the window again past those skeletal trees and into that sky that says winter is coming. I am thankful for the cold, because with it always comes a story. By that same token, more often than not, that cold seems like an old friend.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
