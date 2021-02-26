As I write this, snow is falling in the late evening of a tired Tuesday. It has fallen all day when the weather forecast said it would not. And ironically, it did not fall on those days that it said it inevitably would. It is indeterminately wonderful.
At about 2 o’clock today, I had graded and gazed upon around 40 rough drafts of various essays. My eyes were tired, and my empty coffee cup was replaced with a hint of heartburn.
At one point, I became so immersed in my reading, I began to daydream about the novels my students were analyzing. Outside the snow was falling, and I was reading essays about school boys trapped on a tropical island ("Lord of the Flies"). Then there were the essays about "Fahrenheit 451": Montag feeling the heat of the fire as he regrettably set books aflame. I could feel the sweat on his brow as snow flitted against the window to my left. It was quite the contrast.
As I opened up the next document to read, in the next room, my wife casually said, “I’m going outside in a bit.”
I lethargically asked, “Why?”
“I’m going sledding.”
That was word for word what happened.
After that, it was magic. She kept working on her project, making a test for some irrational biology class, while I sat at my desk grading papers. And we raced to the end of the virtual school day.
Then we donned our winter attire. I wore a flannel under a big green jacket, and she donned her toboggan and her white coat we had purchased from some shop in San Francisco in 2014. I love that coat. It was cold there too, even though we had purchased it in July. Mark Twain once said, “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.”
Beyond the distracting nostalgia, we went into the snow like kids, a little clumsy because I am old, but eagerly all the same. We found our sleds that had been put up since our children left to become adults, and then, through the little bit of snow we received, we raced down the hill in our backyard.
Our children went down the same hill on the same sleds years ago. They would go on their bellies or two at a time, racing through the snow without fear. I remember when the trail was worn into the snow, the sled would go faster, and we had to jump off before we hit the tree line. I recall once Nicholas, our younger boy, for some reason did not jump off. We still don’t know where he is (Just joking, he’s fine).
I think, sometimes it is not that we forget to have fun, rather we forget what fun is. I’m telling you right now, sledding is fun. And a little bit scary. At the top of our backyard hill, the incline is steeper, and I had to steady myself as I eased down on the sled. Then when I raised my feet, there was a little bit of terror as the sled shot off spraying snow into my face and blinding me as I held on. More than once, I yelped as I almost ran into a tree, and another time my steady snow rocket flipped. I’m going to feel that in the morning.
However, as fun as it was, my wife and I finally had to come in. I received an important call that stated the warranty on my car was about to expire.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.