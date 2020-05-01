Have you ever released one of those Chinese lanterns that float off dreamily into the night sky? I have always thought there had to be some kind of magical accelerant that would drive a lantern into the atmosphere. Until a few days ago, I honestly thought it was a trick.
The use of the floating lanterns actually date all the way back to the 3rd century, to a general that sent them up to summon help when surrounded by enemy troops. This is a historic fact, as historical facts go, and I can imagine the general filling those lanterns with hope as he sent them off into the sky. Those actions eventually became a tradition in indigenous festivals, and those lanterns, those emissaries of hope became symbols of celebration.
Consequently, celebration incurs a sense of tradition, and as of late, I feel our traditions have been compromised. In relation, my wife and her two sisters have made it a tradition to go to dinner together on each of their perspective birthdays. They meet at a chosen restaurant and enjoy themselves as only a family can over a meal. I have always appreciated the tradition, even beyond the no-boys-allowed atmosphere. I have always been politely invited, however I dutifully decline, because I respect that this is their thing.
This year that tradition, like so many other things, was lost to debilitating circumstances. Reflectively one of the things my wife and I miss the most during this quarantine is sitting down at a restaurant and relaxing into conversation and good food, the clatter of life around us. For my wife and her sisters, the vehicle of their tradition was lost: a dinner out by themselves away from the house.
Consequently, my wife’s younger sister (the middle one), was the one whose birthday suffered the loss first. However, she showed up on our stoop the other day, maintaining a safe distance, and in her hands she had several white packages. They were Chinese floating lanterns. She had one for each of our kids, as well as my wife and me. She informed us that she had given a lantern to each person in the whole family. At 9 o’clock on the night of her birthday, we were supposed to all light our lanterns and let them sail into the sky, wherever we were at. Besides being excited to be a part of it, I thought it was a wonderful idea, as well it had that tragic little tinge to it that made my heart swell.
On the night of the event, my wife and I successfully stayed awake until 9 o’clock (this is getting harder and harder). We had our Chinese lanterns (also called Kongming lanterns) ready to go and dutifully began to light the fire cubes underneath. My wife had initiated hers first, and I watched carefully as the top white part of the lantern filled up to my amazement and delight. Then it caught on fire.
We watched it tragically fall to the ground, attempting to lift while burning.
A little shocked and dismayed, I carefully attempted to light mine - with my wife’s help. The lantern filled, billowing out and glowing like a creature inhaling light. It slowly began to raise out of my hands like something alive. We both stood back as it rose well above our heads like something magical.
As we watched the sky candle float up into the night sky, I thought how sometimes unique moments are born out of necessity. We watched that lantern knowing elsewhere our family was doing the same thing at the same time. Through the distance we were together.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
