Olly, olly oxen free!
What an interesting, nonsensical phrase. It is a phonetic metamorphosis of actual words into a truce-call, most often used in children’s games. Basically, it states that it is okay for everyone to come out of hiding, such as in hide n’ seek. However, the child-like phrase seems a very appropriate anthem for our current times.
It is interesting to note that the phrase now sounds silly, when at one point the words actually articulated individual meanings. For example, the “olly, olly” was originally said as “all ye, all ye.”
Well, we heard the call, “All ye, all ye,” and it is past time to “come out of hiding.” The masks are slowly dissipating as an essential piece of apparel, and things are definitely opening up more. Good news for the common man!
However, despite the fact that the CDC has lifted the mask mandate in most situations for those with the vaccination, the other day I still felt rather wary walking into Walmart. If I understand correctly, wearing a mask is not required in some stores at this time. I took advantage of that.
Still, as I wandered through those automatic doors (mask free), and the smell of that plastic want and the sweet bakery to my left filled my senses, I felt guilty. It was as if I were forgetting something important.
As it was, I did not feel the full effect of the truce call. I did not feel olly, olly oxen free.
I did not trust this new given freedom from the mask, because I had been scolded so many times in the past for my forgetfulness.
Ironically, it was never that I forgot the mask, rather I forgot to pull it up over my…nose. In my defense, if I pull the mask all the way over my nose, my breathing fogs up my glasses and I literally cannot see. No joke. I have tried all the fixes, but they ultimately do not work. I have also bought several masks. As such, I have incurred several unforgettable moments.
Yes, there was that time at a Lexington bookstore. I dutifully donned my mask and wandered in eagerly amongst scores of used books, my mouth watering at the plethora of dusty volumes in front of me.
Suddenly, I was confronted by a stocky little man in a blue polo shirt who seemed rather angry. He said, “Sir, you need to pull your mask up over your nose if you are going to be in here.”
This was my first warning. I honestly felt like he was waiting for me. I apologized immediately, but seconds later admonished myself for doing so. I did not deserve his tone or his words. However, as I wandered through the bookstore, I had my revenge: I reshelved two Stephen King novels to the Romance section (somebody was going to get into trouble).
Then there was the time in the art museum. Once again, my mask was not over my nose correctly. It was close, but not perfect. (Mind you, I was attempting to look at art with glasses on). A security guard came up to me and let me know where I was and that in here, they wear the mask correctly.
If that wasn’t enough, that damnable thing slipped down again, and that same security guard caught me again. This time she simply said “Sir! Your mask.” But she had her hand on her night stick. To this day, I wonder what Annie Oakley was going to do with that night stick. My prudent wife refused to let me make any suggestions.
And then there was the time when I was standing in a checkout line, and a large man in front of me was simply brooding. It was a little odd. He kept stepping back and forth in the same spot. Finally, as the line progressed, he plodded up to the register and angrily paid for his items (a book on anger management). When he finished, he heatedly turned and looked at me, and then the cashier and said, “You all are a bunch of brainwashed idiots!”
I backed up slowly and gradually pulled my mask up over my nose, and he slowly disappeared in the fog of my glasses.
So, when I walked into Walmart, full of all kinds of people, I felt a little on-guard. However, I realize now that it did not matter if I wore a mask or not, pulled it up over my nose or not: Those angry, aggressive people will always be there, waiting. I want to yell, olly, olly oxen free, but those people never hear the truce call.
I am hesitant to say this, but being angry (or even rude) is one of the simplest things a person can do. Who are those people in our society? Whenever I experience one of these instances (and they happen to all of us), I simply think of the word “simple” and feel kind of sorry for them. Olly, olly oxen free.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
