When Tyler strolled into my classroom Friday, he was sporting his red backpack, which he was not supposed to be wearing. I looked at him and contemplated a world that has to ban a child from wearing a backpack into a classroom. Before I scolded him, I asked if he was ready for the quiz, and he happily responded, “I actually read the chapter.”
His remark made me smile and before I walked out the door to take my place for hallway duty, I said, “Well, it’s gonna be a good day.”
The fact that he said he read the chapter truly did make me feel good and I was pleasantly surprised to find that most of the class that first hour did very well on the quiz. However, my third period class was quite another situation (sigh).
We are reading "Lord of the Flies" in my senior classes. To spark their interest or create some empathy, I explained to my students that the novel is, at heart, an adventure story about kids their age trapped on a deserted island. I tell them there is an epic struggle between good and evil, which is a universal theme regarding humanity. I tell them the characters in the story almost burn down the island.
From the back, little Tommy says, “Can we burn this book?”
Oh, Tommy.
Coincidentally, we are reading "Fahrenheit 451" in my sophomore class, which reflects the dangers of a society that burns books. I wonder if Tommy would like to hang out in that world. They have giant TV screens for walls, and reading is basically against the law. Also, socializing is only done through screens. One of the more appealing qualities of this world is that no one has to think, and if they did, those that do are considered strange and even dangerous. In addition, every truth -every soul-saving certainty comes from some dictating power behind those screens on which they socialize. This is a true dystopia, and whether little Tommy knows it or not, his individuality would be stolen.
Even so, while Tommy’s comment lacked respect, his spite elicits the fact that as far as teaching reading comprehension in high school, (in the real world), the job follows the old saying: “You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink.” As far as reading, I try to be enthusiastic, find interesting books, hold them accountable for each chapter, but sometimes my clever little tricks do not work.
Regardless, it is ironic that little Tommy would suggest such a vicious act about a book whose major theme is civilization versus savagery. He is literally playing a part in the message the author is trying to get across to the readers, which is: if left alone, without guidance, chaos will ensue for humanity. And indeed, if left alone to decide, Tommy would choose not to read, and maybe even light a fire.
Nevertheless, the more I teach, the more I realize how different we all are. I understand the need for certain regulations in our society and education, and I concur with most of them. However, the more I understand our diversity, the less I get frustrated with Tommy. One day he might literally be responsible for the welding on the bridges I cross, or the guy that turns my electric back on after a snowstorm. That guy is a hero. In that same breath, I just cannot imagine a desperate need to incite Shakespeare at an ice-covered transformer atop a ladder, “I am sick when I do look at thee,” or “Methink’st thou art a general offence and every man should beat thee.”
And so, as I attempt to impart my love and appreciation for "Lord of the Flies" and other majestic works of fiction, Tommy comes along with me in his own way, greeting his own future, whatever it may be. I trust he will not burn books, just as he trusts I will not write him up for saying such a ridiculous thing (this time).
However, as far as Tyler, I am going to have to talk to him about that red backpack.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
