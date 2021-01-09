There’s something about the feel of a book: the solidity of the binding, the sequence of the lax leafy pages, and symmetry of the glossy cover – the basic organization. Then there is the chaos within those pages that does not have to adhere to any order and creates its own.
The sky outside my classroom window is a gallant blue, and as I sip on a lukewarm cup of stale coffee, I gaze upon a pile of seven or so books resting at a tilted slant on my desk. I intend to give them out to my students. I pick one up.
In my hand, I am holding "Lord of the Flies" by William Golding, and every time I pick the book up, I feel a tinge of excitement. That excitement is not necessarily from the plot or adventure the story evokes; rather it is from the story underneath -the story of us.
When I read it, study it, and share it with the class, more often than not, I feel I am privy to a secret. And the older I get, the louder that secret gets. The secret might have been a whisper the first time I read the book many years ago, but now it is bellowing.
As I have mentioned before, the premise of "Lord of the Flies" is a group of English schoolboys who end up on a deserted island. While at first they try to salvage their sense of society, they slowly devolve into savagery.
Only now do I truly appreciate the villain in the novel. His name is Jack and the description of him is close to devilish. He starts out aloof, an apathetic teenager, but he longs to fit in, to be liked, even popular on an island of his peers. An average teenager. However, when he doesn’t get his way, total chaos on the island ensues, and that is where his true character comes out. The simplest villain is the worst: selfish, immoral, manipulative, and ambitious.
The mechanism that kept the chaos at bay was a sense of order and set of rules and morals, spoken and unspoken, by society, an ethical government if you will. When those rules are slowly disregarded, Jack (the antagonist) is able to slowly drag the island into chaos. However, his world, and this is the secret, is actually a reflection of our own world. When I say secret, it’s because hearing a riddle is one thing, understanding it is another. What happened to Jack and his island can easily happen to us on our floating island in space.
To wreak havoc on common sense, to breech our laws and traditions because of arrogance and entitlement would create chaos, and to do so reflects a lack of concern for others and even a lack of concern for a governing system. This is what the antagonist in the novel does. He wants to sit on his made-up throne and revel in the worship of others, and he uses fear and lies to do this.
In the novel, the antagonist manipulates the idea of a monster or “beast” living on the island with them, and uses the fear that arises to control everyone around him. While the bad guy has everyone looking for a physical beast, eventually the reader finds that the true monster is inside the characters looking for it. They themselves become the very evil they want to kill because of their fear.
Yes, there is something to the feel of a book. The more I read this one the more it feels true. Reflectively, in the novel, the villain could easily be defeated alone. It is the people that follow him and his ideas that make it possible for the society on the island to fall apart.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.