It is 5:30 a.m. It is quiet in the house, but I can hear the rain outside. It's a slow, heavy rain, because I can hear the laden drops hitting the grass outside the window and sometimes the windowpane. The moment is a bracing calm before the day.
In contrast, as the day begins, I find there is a significant vitality in the classroom that I missed, a palpable energy in teaching in-person that cannot be reached teaching virtually. The students feel it, the teachers feel it, and it is reflected in classwork and discussion.
Reflectively, the other day, after 75 minutes of lecture, writing, and discussion, my English II class jostled out of the room, pushing and laughing after the bell rang. When they were gone, and their missing energy created a lull, I walked the length of my empty room in the quiet minutes between classes and felt exhilarated. I had just recently met my students and found their eagerness and alert eyes hopeful and longing for something more than what they experienced this last year, whether they wanted to admit it or not.
Fortuitously, while in my meditative state and during my break, a former co-worker and spirited friend ambled in. She had retired a few years ago and we began to talk about teaching and education, and what students are currently going through. Our conversation drifted to the fact that adversity creates character, although most would never introduce suffering to those they care about. It is a strange paradox; however, I think we are experiencing it.
It is a sobering thought to wonder, what will these times do to us? To our children? I heard someone say the other day in regard to what is going on with our education system, "I never want to hear that this is 'unprecedented' again." But it is. I'm sorry, it is. And it is historic. I think a lot of people feel last year was the lost year in education. (If you notice, there is no blame here. Isn't that wonderful? Acknowledging a tragedy without trying to hang someone.)
My introspective friend brought up a historic reference to the Greatest Generation and how their problems created a remarkable generation. This was the generation born in the early 1900s, and they suffered through World War II and the Great Depression. And although this generation lived in one of the most turbulent times in history, they are known for their sense of personal responsibility, strong work ethic, and honesty -among other admirable traits.
While our current problems may not necessarily be on the same level, I wonder how they are going to affect current generations? Our youth have spent many months learning behind masks or sitting in front of a computer screen. Every day more people are getting sick. Sadly, I've spent the last week teaching from home to my own classroom because I am quarantined. I currently know three family members with COVID. Last year, I knew of only a couple of acquaintances. This is not the fault of a person or group; this is us surviving a debilitating circumstance. How are we responding? Blame? Scapegoating? Paranoia?
Regardless, I hope some character evolves out of the chaos. I hope the time we are living in gives us something. However, it was the need for something that arose out of great difficulties that created those qualities of the Greatest Generation. It was a need to survive, a need to find a job, and to be good to others. If that need is not felt, what becomes of that person? That generation?
After being out of the classroom on and off for over a year, when I was actually back in the classroom (with students), teaching relentlessly, I felt a great sense of purpose. And as I looked at my students who sat at their desks with their yellow pencils poised in their hands, I sensed they too felt that sense of purpose. It is a need that maybe is not recognized as much as surviving a war or depression. However, to become dormant while waiting for things to get better is a dangerous routine.
As such, there is the question of how important holding a student responsible for turning in an assignment might be. Obviously, assignments are important on the level of education and getting a grade, but to give someone a reason to do something, a sense of responsibility, and then the satisfaction of completing a job might be more important in this time. There are other lessons here: people need purpose.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
