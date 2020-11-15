Currently, my sophomore class is studying the novella “Animal Farm,” which is a fable about talking animals that rebel due to a negligent farmer that fundamentally treats them poorly. While it sounds like a children’s book, George Orwell would argue adamantly that it is not. In fact, when he first released the novella, he went around to bookstores attempting to convince them to remove the work from the children’s section and put it in the adult section.
In truth, the book is an allegory reflecting the Russian Revolution and the rise of a totalitarian government. Ultimately, it is sad because the animals, in their ignorance, succumb to the very idealism against which they rebelled. Instead of freedom, they bring a starker oppression upon themselves.
Reflectively, as we make our way through the chapters, there are several slogans used to manipulate and inspire the naïve animals. The slogans are repeated regardless of whether they are true or not, and the animals come to believe the slogans rather than the actions of the entities inciting the slogans.
However, the world loves a catchphrase, and I often marvel at the effectiveness of them in our own advertising and media. For example, for several years, my robot brain has wondered if I “got milk.” In addition, my coffee, no matter what I drink, “is good to the last drop.” Also, I still want to kick myself every time I am on my cell phone and say, “can you hear me now?” As well, I’ve guiltily bought certain hamburgers because they let me “have it my way,” and have succumbed to the apparent freshness of Subway, subconsciously contemplating the freshness of other restaurants.
Comparatively, at one point in the novel, the sheep in the book (in a symbolic action) spread the slogans so that every animal is familiar with the misleading motto. One of the phrases is about a character fittingly named Napoleon who is a militant and manipulative pig. The catchphrase goes, “Napoleon is always right.” This is dialogue straight from the book.
What a clever political deception, because even when the pig contradicts himself, he can still say he was right. No one needs to look at his actions or proof, because regardless of what he does, the slogan is all that is heard or seen.
In reflection, I think the animals were simply lazy. Rather than think for themselves, they have succumbed to a clever mantra that is not even true. That is exactly what Orwell is warning against -a complacent society.
In that context, it is wonderful to hear that our recent election has one of the highest turnouts in history. Regardless of who won, there is a voice there, and it was heard.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
