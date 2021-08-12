Well, teacher professional development training began this week. I arrived at school early Wednesday and under those familiar halogen lights, did a quick walk-through my classroom. My desks are all askew, and as I write this, I am sitting in my captain’s chair looking at a toppled pile of old books that have fallen behind my computer. I just don’t feel like fixing them . . . not yet.
I open one of my desk drawers and among the action figures, red ink pens, and candy, I find a small collection of facemasks from last school year. I put one on, remembering that sweaty feeling on my face as I attempted to teach virtual and in-person at the same time. Wearing a facemask is more uncomfortable than I remember. I guess necessity breeds compliancy.
After wrestling with my computer in the early morning hours, I spend the first part of the day in a classroom with my coworkers, going over content and what might be expected in the coming year. It is good to be back among my cohorts and throw down words like “classroom observations” or “ACT vocabulary.” I think one teacher even talked about the new standards, but she’s a wild card.
Earlier last week, I was asked to speak to our faculty about how teacher collaboration works in my classroom. Collaboration, in the briefest terms, is another teacher helping you with your students as you teach. As the week progressed, I started accumulating ideas as far as what worked in my classroom regarding collaboration.
I came up with several important factors regarding collaborative teaching, such as creative assignments, co-teaching, making chili for the class. However, I came to determine that communication between the two collaborating teachers is probably the most important factor in the classroom. I elaborated on the importance of communication in regards to assignments, understanding students, and many other examples.
Consequently, while composing my thoughts regarding communication and collaboration, I came to determine how important communication is in other contexts of life. In many cases, the lack of communication breeds a sense of confusion and even offense. No one likes to feel the ignorant person in the room. The more we understand something, the less we fear it. Indeed, I have come to learn, the fear of the unknown is one of the greatest fears.
In addition, there is the question of why some information is not communicated when it could be. Knowledge truly is power, and to withhold needed information is sometimes harmful and creates misplaced animosity. For example, how do you open a sleeve of crackers without breaking the crackers or getting them everywhere? And why do some stores with two doors just unlock one door?
After reflection, I think communication is more important than I first realized. It is either an antidote or a cause of stress. I will be thinking of that this year as my students amble in my classroom that first day, a little anxious, a little confused, and wondering what’s going to happen next. I am right there with them.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.