My wife has a bright orange poster in her classroom that reads, “A day without laughter is a day that is wasted." I often look up at it while we eat lunch. The poster is on the left side of the room and on the right side of the room is a human skeleton in a lab coat. Biology classrooms are fun.
Speaking of fun, recently, I have been inundated with grading essays and other assignments. It is par for the course (quip intended), and a happy result of students doing their work. The essays are also good company, because anywhere I go, I can take them with me. I can take them to meetings, I can take them home, and even take them to lunch. Although, between the two, I would rather take my wife.
Of course, wherever I am at, my red pen is replaced respectively by a “comment” button on Google Docs. Comment is such a formal application to what I used to do. I loved the random question mark in the middle of a sentence which implied, “What are you doing here?” Or the simple circle around an uncapitalized proper noun. Also, the essays are not essays anymore, they are “documents.” Well, they are still essays to me.
The computer-generated world is getting old. Or maybe I am getting old and the new world is getting stale. Regardless, I have come to realize, that even when these Covid-19 precautions are gone, my relationship with this type of teaching will not be.
Consequently, to break the monotony, the other morning, as I was leaving from home, I observed some of our old Halloween decorations lying around. Absentmindedly, I picked up a fake hand that looked rather real and walked out the door with it. Once at school, I put it on a paper plate and put it on the second shelf of the refrigerator in the English teacher’s breakroom. It was about 6:30 in the morning and I remembered I snickered at the thought of Mrs. McWilliams opening the door and finding the decrepit (although realistic) hand there, but then forgot about it.
Well, the day bled on. In my first class, my microphone wouldn’t work, and I lost valuable time with my sweet-tempered students, but only after ten minutes of them laughing at me.
I made a test on a certain program and it gave all the kids the answers when they took it.
In one class, while I was lecturing, everyone disappeared. I had unwittingly disconnected all of them. When I tried to get them back, they simply thought class was over.
By lunchtime I was exhausted, and I felt like the day was wasted.
But then it came. From the other side of the hall, I heard it. A short quick yell, a shrill sound of acknowledgment. The door to my classroom burst open and the accusations flew. It was wonderful.
I smiled and laughed and took the creepy hand out of the refrigerator. Later, I realized sometimes we just need to trudge on - keep going, and in these moments, laughter really does help.
Brian Theodore is a language arts teacher at Corbin High School and lives in Corbin with his wife, who is also a teacher at CHS. He can be contacted at Theteachersdesk.theodore@gmail.com.
